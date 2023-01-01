Last year, I mentioned to my husband that I wished the weather was more characteristic of the season. “Be careful what you wish for,” he said.
As I write this shortly before Christmas, it looks like Old Saint Nick will be sending weather from the North Pole so he will feel right at home while he makes his Christmas deliveries. As we move through this first cold snap and prepare for potential cold in January and February, let’s review additional nutritional requirements for cattle in winter weather.
There are many things that impact the ability of cattle to tolerate cold and inclement weather, but haircoat and amount of moisture present (rain, sleet, ice, snow) play the biggest role. In addition, cattle in a body condition under five have less cold tolerance.
All cattle will need extra feed to maintain body condition and manage this environmental stress, but those needs may vary from one group to the next.
So how much extra nutrition are we talking about? The Mesonet Cattle Comfort Advisor is an excellent tool for getting an idea of cold conditions and the impact they have on cattle performance. According to the Mesonet Cattle Comfort Advisor, a cows energy requirement increases 1% for each degree the index is below 32 degrees. This energy need would double to 2% for each degree below 32 degrees if the animal is wet to the skin. A good energy value to refer to is total digestible nutrients, or TDN.
Let’s look at the forecast for a realistic example.
If our temperatures top out at 20 degrees and there is no moisture, cattle will need an additional 12% energy to maintain body condition (32-20 = 12; 12 x 1% = 12% added energy). Added moisture would cause the requirement to double to 24%. Remember we are talking energy supplementation, but producers also could just provide that additional requirement as total supplement for easier math.
So how much would producers need to feed to meet this increased requirement to gestating cows? On a normal day, a producer feeding a low-quality prairie hay (6% protein; 52% TDN) would need to feed 3 pounds of a 20% cube or 1.6 pounds of a 38% supplement to meet requirements.
A dry cold of 20 degrees would increase that daily feed amount to 3.33 pounds of a 20% or 1.8 pounds of a 38% supplement. Any moisture would double energy requirements increasing that feed to 3.72 pounds of a 20% and 2 pounds of a 38% supplement.
Keep in mind that increasing feeding allotments could cause some digestive upset if fed all at once. To prevent this, increase feeding at a lower level before cold weather strikes and for a few days after the cold snap to recover some energy loss.
Also, cows that are fed just twice or three times per week may benefit from feeding more often to distribute higher feeding levels. A
higher-quality hay also can bridge the energy gap in these situations, but it is helpful to know the hay quality and how much is being provided.
For more information on cold preparations for livestock, check out our recent episode of the OSU Extension Experience Podcast. Our podcast can be found on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify and many other podcast platforms.
You also can listen on our blog at https://spotlight.okstate.edu/experience/.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
