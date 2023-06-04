Happy June market watchers. It is wheat harvest season in Oklahoma, but feels more like May with high humidity and consecutive storms blowing through the plains.
We’ve gone from no rain to plenty of rain in a few short weeks, but we will take everything we can get. Many wheat fields meant to be swathed remain standing and in standing water, no less. It is reported that Texas is 18% harvested while Oklahoma is just getting started at 3% complete. Thus far, yields have been between 20-40 bushels per acre with elevated protein between 12.5-15.0% and heavy test weights at 60-64 pounds.
The pace of harvest will slow considerably into next week with rain across the tri-state area. This helped improve winter wheat conditions by 3% good to excellent overall to 34%, the highest rating of the year. However, the 20% jump in weekly good to excellent ratings is far from accurate at this late stage of crop maturity and grossly overstates reality.
The weather tables have turned with plentiful rains in the plains and a lack of in the Midwest, particularly the eastern part of the corn belt. The National Weather Service updated the 30-day outlook for June showing a bias for below-average rainfall for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio, along with above-average temperatures. It has long been since this was th e case; in fact, going back to 2012 when corn saw record highs above $8.40. We came near those highs in April 2022 at $8.30 as Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine compounded, but it was ultimately dry weather that propelled the all-time record highs that year in August preceded by June 2011 highs at $8.
Managed funds started covering net short positions this past week with Tuesday’s report showing they were cut in half from the prior week. We likely are to see that more short covering occurred in the back half of this week with December corn jumping 20 cents on Thursday and Friday alone closing at $5.41¼, above the 50-day moving average and a couple ticks off session highs. The net short in Chicago wheat showed continued selling in Tuesday’s report that we may soon see change. The trigger for shorts to cover in Chicago wheat will be explosive when it happens.
Crude oil’s rebound late week helped reverse the downtrend across energy and grains. OPEC meets this weekend, so watch for highlights to see if this crude rally will continue into the summer driving season. July crude oil closed just shy of $72 and just above the 20-day moving average after bottoming out near $67 on Wednesday.
The first corn conditions of the year were 2% behind average trade guesses coming in at 69% good to excellent versus last year’s 73%. This was the lowest initial corn condition rating in four years. Planting continues to remain ahead of average, but in line with expectations at 92%. The remaining 8% could be slow going. Soybeans also are well ahead of pace and slightly ahead of expectations at 83% complete. April soybean crush reported this week was higher than expected that supported beans, although bean oil stocks were at a 14-month high and higher than expected.
While the week ended with green across all commodity markets, it was a rough start. Post-holiday weakness and end-of-month selling were factors, but so too were debt ceiling discussions that progressed to a deal by week’s end. The Dow Jones soared over 700 points to close at levels not seen since early May. The jobs report for May released Friday morning showed another resilient labor market with another 339,000 payroll expansion, greatly exceeding the 190,000 expected. The unemployment rate finally did increase by 0.2% in May to 3.7%, the highest since October 2022. Jobs numbers will be an important factor in the Fed’s next rate decision to be announced on June 14. There is no certainty for a pause despite many calls for it.
The cattle market was absolutely on fire this week with feeders and fed cattle contracts making new all-time highs. Strong fed cattle cash trade developed late in the week and propelled front-month June fed cattle futures up $5.675 per cwt on Thursday alone. This was followed by another $1.675 per cwt on Friday closing near $176.500. Despite the late week rebound in corn, feeders followed suit trading a high-low range of $9.475 per cwt in just four trading days. The CME expanded feeder and live cattle future trading limits this week effective with trade on June 1. The initial limit move on feeders increased from $7 per cwt to $8.25 per cwt with new expanded limits at $12.25 per cwt. Live cattle futures can now trade $6.75 per cwt in a limit move up or down followed by new expanded limits at $10 per cwt. As one client put it, this could get “western.” Indeed it could. While this may seem like a time to step aside and see how high it could go, markets often retreat after making new highs. Any weakness could be a buying opportunity, but don’t get caught without protection if you’re planning to move cattle in the near term as your window to sell may be during such selloff. And when you sell the physical, consider buying a call option to maintain upside exposure to this market.
There also could be much to come in the grain markets this next week, however, so look out in both directions. Although the markets seemed to ignore it this week, tensions continue to rise in the Black Sea. The Odesa port was under attack this week with Russian drones, along with reports that Russia has stopped registering new vessels to load despite the recent 60-day renewal of the grain export corridor. Negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes as Russia fights for ammonia export access. The new news on the market is the torrential rains in China’s wheat belt, primarily Henan Province, right at harvest. China’s wheat imports have increased to near 2012 highs as I’ve covered previously, and the country was expecting a bumper crop this year of 137 million tonnes to help alleviate some of that import pressure. The heavy rains are complicating this, with 30 million tonnes expected to be impacted and 10-20 million tonnes likely to be sprouted and unfit for human consumption. Could this be a trigger for short covering in Chicago wheat with spillover to corn and beans as dryness extends across the Midwest? It is possible although much of the wheat in that region of China is hard red winter.
Regardless, we could see some excitement in the grain markets coming up as heavy rains also cover much of the U.S. southern plains close to harvest. However, these markets can spike quickly and retreat even quicker, so be ready to pull the trigger if we get a major move as we often sell off some during harvest until early to mid-July. European wheat continues to be imported to the U.S., which also will put some downward pressure on U.S. prices. If you sell your wheat, it is worth considering a call option to stay in this market. Kansas conditions are considerably worse than Oklahoma and Texas and could surprise this market when the figures are actually in.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
