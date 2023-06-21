A top caregiving goal is to make life easier for your loved one, yourself, and others who are involved.
One way to do that is to create a consistent daily routine for your older adult. This can help the day run more smoothly. Daily routines can reduce uncertainty, arguments, and decision-making, decreasing overall stress for both you and your loved one. In addition, sticking to a routine might free up some mental energy to help you find more ways to take breaks and take care of yourself.
What are caregiving routines? A routine is doing the same basic activities around the same time every day. This gives structure and a natural flow to the day. For example, part of a regular daily routine for your loved one might be to wake up at 8 a.m., use the toilet, brush teeth and comb hair. Then, change from pajamas to regular clothes and sit down for a hot breakfast of oatmeal, apples and tea. Late afternoons might be reserved for audiobooks, puzzles or no-fail household tasks. It might take a little experimenting to create a daily routine that works well for your loved one and you. Start with the timing and activities you think work best and make adjustments as needed.
Here are some ways caregiving routines make daily life easier:
• Stop the power struggles. Most people dislike being told what to do and when to do it and seniors are no exception. But if your loved one has a consistent daily or weekly routine, the activity is simply what’s done at that time (getting dressed, eating, bathing, etc.). Once a routine becomes a natural part of their life, they’ll be more likely to go with the flow of activities and won’t feel like you’re suddenly forcing them to do a certain activity.
• Increase cooperation. Nobody likes surprises. When you and your loved one both know what’s going to happen and when, there’s less stress and uncertainty in your lives. And when someone is able to anticipate the next task or activity, they can mentally prepare and will be more willing to participate than if they feel surprised by a seemingly random activity. Even if your loved one has dementia, their subconscious can develop a sense of the regular rhythm of the day. That helps them feel more comfortable and secure even if they aren’t outwardly aware of the routine.
• Reduce the need for decision making. Making decisions all day is tiring, even if they’re minor ones. A regular daily routine saves valuable mental energy because most of the tasks, timing, and activities have already been decided. This significantly reduces the number of choices you’ll have to make so you can spend your energy on other things.
• Improve your sleep. Quality sleep is essential for good health and a daily routine can also help older adults sleep better and more regularly. Plus, having a steady sleep schedule helps both of you get better rest overall.
• Build in time to enjoy each other. With all the responsibilities, spending quality time with your loved one often gets pushed to the bottom of the “to do” list. Make it easier to spend quality time together by building it into their daily, weekly, or monthly routine. It could be as simple as starting each morning with a hug, ending the day with a bedtime song, enjoying a nice walk in the park every Sunday afternoon, or having lunch at their favorite restaurant once a month.
If you are a caregiver caring for a loved one and need help with information on what may be available to you, contact LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging, Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator, at (580) 234-7475 or email tdoucet@ltcaenid.org.
