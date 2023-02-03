February is American Heart Month, which serves as a time for caregivers to focus on their family’s heart health, especially the health of loved ones who have had a recent heart attack. After a heart attack, caregivers play a tremendous role in helping patients cope with what’s next, which includes transitioning from hospital to home and the long — and sometimes overwhelming — road ahead.
Caregiving after a heart attack is especially important because there’s a misconception that a heart attack is a singular event, but patients who have had a heart attack are at increased risk for having another.
Here’s what you should keep in mind when caring for someone who has experienced a heart attack:
• Ask questions. The first doctor’s visit after a heart attack is important. Patients may be wondering: “When can I go back to work?” “What should I be eating?” “Should I avoid strenuous activity?” Bring a list of questions and make sure you ask them. Caregivers should also feel empowered to ask questions and voice any concerns or changes they’ve noticed in the patient.
• Make lifestyle changes. After a heart attack, a patient’s life changes, and they must be prepared to make lifestyle modifications. Getting exercise, eating healthier, managing stress, keeping regular medical check ups or stopping smoking are important.
• Know the medication options. The standard of care for patients who have already experienced one heart attack may include aspirin, ACE inhibitors or ARBs, beta blockers and statins, among other therapies.
• Stay on medications as prescribed. It’s important that patients adhere to their medication regiments and talk to their doctor before stopping medication. If a patient needs help remembering to take medication, consider simple solutions like pill organizers or setting a reminder on their phone.
• Take care of you. According to the American Heart Association, caregivers have a higher risk for health and emotional problems. That’s because caregivers are less likely to focus on their own health by eating a healthy diet, being physically active and addressing physical and emotional problems. Make sure that you’re taking quality time for you.
Doucet is caregiver coordinator at LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging, 202 W. Broadway. For help with finding information and resources to help you and your caregiving journey, contact Doucet by calling (580) 234-7475 or emailing tdoucet@ltcaenid.org.
