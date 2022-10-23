By Sandy Williams
Today is a wonderful day in my back yard.
I observed for the first time an eastern black swallowtail butterfly landing on my bronze fennel in my flower bed. This the host plant for this species of butterfly.
I was so excited because now I can watch the progress of this butterfly from the laying of the egg from beginning to the adult emerging from the chrysalis.
It’s a little late for the action of this species. I’ve general seen second-generation flitting about in years past in June.
Every season is different when it comes to Mother Nature. Weather conditions through the year can change timeframes for a lot of insects and plants and their growth and maturity.
They also change when different plants will be blooming to support the food that the butterfly needs to support its life after emerging from the chrysalis.
It’s July 23, 2022, a week since I’ve noticed the adult swallowtail presence on the fennel, and I have counted five eggs that I can see. I hope that there are more eggs that I haven’t seen.
The eggs from butterflies can be all shapes and colors, but most are oblong or round and laid under a leaf on a host plant.
It is important that we as gardeners plant some of these host plants to support the butterflies. The bronze fennel, dill and Queen Anne’s lace are three plants to support this black eastern swallowtail.
On Saturday July 30, I spotted three larva that have emerged from eggs and are eating vigorously. During this time, they will gradually lose their spikes and become striped and spotted.
The next phase will see the molting stage where they will shed their skin up to five times.
Caterpillars usually are green with black bands and yellow spots but sometime we see black ones that have yellow spots on each body segment. This phase is called instars.
During this time the caterpillar should not be touched or disturbed. They are extremely vulnerable to stress and injury.
After the molting stage, you observe their growth and see that they have quit eating, are quiet on a stem and look like an overstuffed sausage between 1 1/2 and 2 inches long.
They will shed their old skin and spin a small patch of silk that anchors it to a leaf or stem.
A caterpillar will turn itself around and hold onto the silk with it’s rear legs.
This is the beginning of the chrysalis stage of development.
During this stage the caterpillar becomes liquified inside the chrysalis, reorganizes and magically transforms into a butterfly.
After emerging from the chrysalis it will sit for a while letting its wings hang and pumps yellowish insect blood into its wings so they can expand.
Also during this time the tongue is fused into a proboscis, which it uses to suck nectar and other liquids it needs to survive.
Note: This will be the last Master Gardeners column until next spring.
Williams is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
