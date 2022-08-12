Do you ever stop and think about that cringe-worthy moment you had years ago? You know, the one that still haunts you to this day? For me, it was my sister’s wedding. I had a speech to give, and I had worked really hard on it. It was full of funny anecdotes like the one time we tried to cook, but ended up setting napkins on fire instead.
It had some great highlights. Trust me.
And for the first few sentences I was doing great! Then, I looked up.
I’m sure it wasn’t thousands of people, but it sure felt like it. They were staring back at me from their respective tables, and I started to panic. Were my amusing moments actually amusing? (No, they probably weren’t.) Was my speech too long? (Yes, Michaelene, it really was.) Was I going to expire right here, on this very spot, from embarrassment? (No, but it sure felt like it.)
Halfway through, my voice started shaking. My hands shook so bad that I couldn’t read my speech. I remember skipping paragraphs, getting to the very end, and then scurrying off to hide in the corner.
Even years later, I cringe just thinking about it. But when you put a shy, introvert in front of a whole bunch of people? I wish I could have prepared better.
Something else that brings some anxiety? Past interviews, final research papers and navigating a new career. It was something I definitely hadn’t been prepared for after college. So who do you practice interview skills with? Can you trust a friend to give it to you straight on that paper? The library can help lead you to a fabulous new, free resource!
Introducing the suite of Brainfuse.
Use Brainfuse JobNow to practice with job coaches to help prevent those deer-in-the-headlights moments. Take a career assessment to find what career calls you. Locate unemployment assistance, too!
Need homework help? Use Brainfuse HelpNow to speak with live daily tutors. Create flashcards, use a recordable whiteboard and meet online with a study group. There’s also a Writing Lab where you can send your paper to receive feedback from an expert.
Are you a veteran who needs assistance transitioning into the civilian workforce? Check out Brainfuse VetNow. Chat with live experts about VA benefits and community resources and receive live job coaching. Are you getting ready to test for your GED? Preparing for the U.S. Citizenship test? Check out the Adult Learning Center to get ready.
And it’s all free thanks to the Oklahoma Department of Libraries!
Visit enid.okpls.org/brainfuse to access all three learning resources, and get started by signing up for a free account.
So, next time you have a big job interview coming up or need some homework feedback, remember to take some of the anxiety out of it and get prepared with the library.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
