The summer is progressing hot and heavy. Well, hot for sure this week as a heat wave scorches the West Coast and Southern Plains encompassing 100 million Americans. We’ve been expecting this to be supportive for natural gas prices, which it was early in the week, but failed yet again to hold gains after touching the 100-day moving average. Friday’s break below the 50-day moving average was less than encouraging, but I do believe we will hold the $2.50-level.
It was a big week overall in energy markets led by the momentous rally in crude oil to levels not seen since late April. Futures contracts closed above the 200-day moving average on Wednesday and Thursday, but profit taking returned Friday, although August still managed to close above $75. Continued cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia amidst firming global demand and a plummeting U.S. dollar should keep prices relatively supported.
After Monday’s break below trendline support around 102.00, the U.S. dollar index continued its selloff to below parity that hasn’t been traded since mid-April 2022. Sustained weakness in the U.S. dollar will bring broad-based support to commodities from energy to metals to ags.
There was movement across agriculture markets this week after the USDA released its always anticipated monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports on Wednesday. All eyes were on where corn and soybean yield adjustments would come in, as well as U.S. exports. Average trade guesses for U.S. corn yields were 176.6 bushels per acre (bpa) that ended coming in at 177.5 bpa down from USDA’s massive 181.5 bpa yield estimate in June. This was the first time that the USDA reduced corn yields in a July report since the drought of 2012.
Soybean yields were left unchanged at 52.0 versus average trade guesses at 51.4 bpa. Acres also were left unchanged for corn and soybeans. U.S. old crop corn ending stocks came in at 1.402 billion bushels, lower than the expected 1.421 billion bushels, while new crop stock estimates were in line with expectations and nearly 60% higher than last year at 2.262 billion bushels. What a difference a year can make, potentially. There still are pockets of dryness in the corn belt, although it is indeed in the minority of areas. U.S. export for soybeans were the lowest since pre-COVID levels.
The USDA increased ending stocks for wheat as production was increased more than expected. This was 5.4% higher year over year. Much of the production increase was seen in hard red winter wheat to 577 million bushels versus 532 million bushels expected. However, the wheat market found support from production reductions in the EU, Argentina and Canada. The largest support for the wheat market as we headed into Friday’s close was the expiring Black Se a grain deal that comes to terms on Tuesday, July 18. Shorts in the wheat market didn’t want to hold, as many shorts into a very uncertain weekend ahead. This helped KC and Chicago wheat rally in Friday’s session and close near the highs.
Wheat harvest in Kansas continues to lag and there likely are a lot of acres that will remain unharvested. Kansas is now around 60% harvested versus nearly complete last year and the 85% average.
The cattle market has seen a lot of volatility in recent weeks with weaker grains and higher equities being supportive. Feeder cattle contracts made new highs on Wednesday, but set up a shooting star type formation that is somewhat concerning. I believe we could see a rebound in grains into this next week and a weaker feeder market that could potentially fill the chart gap below. I do think we will see short-term weakness in the feeder cattle market that should be protected here. The fed cattle market is a different story where cash trade developed late week and reached $186. I think we could see this market continue to firm or at least hold its own even if we see weakness in the feeder market.
