Planting and maintaining any kind of garden can be a rewarding experience. Gardening allows you to get outside in the fresh air and take a step back from our busy lives.
The best way to learn and become knowledgeable about how your garden performs is by getting your hands dirty. Do not be afraid to experiment with new plants or try different techniques. The OSU Extension office is a great resource.
A frustrating thing to happen to a gardener is having insects move in and start devouring the garden. One of the best techniques I have found to control bugs is attracting birds. They are Mother Nature’s best insect control.
Be a good host. Birds need three things to survive — food, water and shelter.
Water can be supplied by birdbaths, shallow edges of decorative ponds, natural streams, ponds or lakes. Dripping water is especially enticing to birds and can be a fountain or as simple as a garden hose turned on low. Placing water in or near the garden will train birds and other creatures to drink from the vessel instead of pecking tomatoes and other fruits.
To up the ante on the volume of insects consumed by birds, set up birdhouses around the garden. Just as the insect pests start going full throttle, the hungry baby birds start hatching. Also, set up fences and garden stakes so the birds have a place to perch.
The predominant habitat type in your area will determine which bird species can be attracted to the yard. For example, if the entire neighborhood is heavily wooded, purple martins will be difficult to attract. On the other hand, areas with many tall, mature trees will have numerous birds, such as owls and warblers, that open areas may not attract. Some species, such as cardinals and mockingbirds, require shrub cover. One of the key elements for attracting many species of birds is a wide variety of shrubs and trees. As the shrubs and trees grow, so will the number of birds that visit. Our feathered friends will reward you as only Mother Nature can.
Here are some to-do lists for the month of May:
• Pinch back growth of newly-planted annuals and perennials. This will help the plants develop more flowers.
• You can prolong the flowering season for your spring annuals by cutting off the old blossoms.
• Cool-season vegetables will quickly decrease in quality once the weather gets hot. Be sure to harvest these vegetables and then replace them with warm-season vegetables such as okra and sweet potatoes.
• Apply mulch around heat-sensitive plants to keep the roots cool and to prevent water evaporation.
• Be aware of insects. Many bugs appear in May, including lace bugs, aphids and bagworms.
• Continue fertilization of your rose bushes; liquid fertilizers can be added every two weeks.
• Take care to keep deciduous fruit trees well-watered this month.
Happy gardening everyone! Get outside and enjoy the spring weather.
