I’m a secret binger. What does that mean? Once I get involved in a show or a book series, I’m all in and there’s no getting me away from it. But if it’s been hours of me being plastered to the TV, or of not putting my book down, and I’m still in my pajamas and I haven’t eaten and I get that text message that says my husband is on his way home? You better believe I’m pulling off an Olympic feat in acting like I haven’t been in full coach-potato mode.
But the great thing about the holidays (at least for me) is that I can activate the couch potato for a good binge session, and the library is there to help. Here are some ways to make use of that library card over the holidays.
Hoopla BingePassThis is something our digital library, Hoopla, just introduced. There are two passes to choose from: Great Courses and Magazines. Each BingePass lets you stream content for 7 straight days using only one borrow.
The usual checkout limit is 4 items per month, so that’s a serious upgrade.
Stream as many Great Courses as you can handle or browse through as many as 50 issues of current magazines. If you have the Hoopla app already, make sure it’s up-to-date. You’ll find the BingePass under “More” at the bottom of the screen.
Another great thing to binge for seven straight days are music albums, including new music releases, holiday soundtracks, and everything in-between!
Hoopla also likes to have Bonus Borrows month where selected titles are free to borrow. No need to use any of your checkouts. (Psst … the next one is in February!)
New to Hoopla? Get started at enid.okpls.org/down load.
LibbyNeed an audiobook during travel? Found a hidden corner and need a last-minute read? Don’t forget about our second digital library, Libby! While the limit is six checkouts at a time, you have unlimited checkouts per month. So as soon as you finish that eBook or audiobook, return it for something new as many times as you’d like. You can also place up to six books on hold.
BooksWhile the physical library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, to Saturday, Dec. 25 (we re-open Monday, Dec. 27, at 9 a.m.), we also have options in-library to binge and stock up for the next holiday weekend (which will be New Year’s) Did you know you can check out up to 50 books from the physical library? (And yes, people have checked out the full limit before.)
There’s nothing like a full stack of books waiting to be read.
Binge BoxesWhich also brings me to another item in the physical collection — the Binge Box. An item that is as fun to say as it is to borrow. Each of these boxes contain movies that are bundled together by theme, letting you get more movies per borrow — from Holiday Horror Nights to Stop Saving Matt Damon to the Disney Pixar bundle (one of our most checked out DVDs in 2021!)
So, if you’re ready to binge-read or binge-watch or binge-learn, remember to check out the library! Your inner couch potato is always welcome.
Malan is communications specialist at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
