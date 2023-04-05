“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)
We are in the middle of Jesus’ last week. It was a long, treacherous week and a painful walk down the Via Dolorosa (called the way of suffering). It was be a week filled with violence and rejection, pain and sorrow … But, you’ve heard it said, “It may be Friday, but Sunday is on its way.”
As a little girl, my mother would deck me out in a frilly dress with lots of lace, little white see-through gloves, and white patent leather shoes so shiny I could see my face in them. Awe, I remember it well ... I had an Easter bonnet to match my ensemble, which wasn’t really a bonnet, but a little round, white pill-box hat that resembled those the Navy men wear, only with little flowers on it and a ribbon that flowed over the side. And of course, the famous Easter basket left by the Easter Bunny when I got up on Easter morning. I was indeed the grandest little lady in the Easter Parade every year of my young life. My mother saw to that. Then, after church, as tradition has it, families would to meet in church yards, back yards and parks all over town for a cook-out and to watch the kids anxiously search for all the decorated eggs the Easter Bunny had hidden.
To some, that’s what Easter is all about, cookouts and get-togethers and the big Easter Egg hunt. Don’t get me wrong, I love decorating the eggs and watching the Easter Bunny hide them from my grand babies. Seeing them all dressed up in their Easter ensemble for pictures always made me teary eyed. They are so cute. I always look forward to each holiday, because it means I get to see family I haven’t seen in a while. It means laughter, hugs, good food and memories.
If you’re Jewish, it’s Passover, when the Lord, through Moses, gave the Israelites careful instruction to apply the blood of a lamb on the door frame of their houses so the death angel would pass over them and they would not die. (Exodus 12th chapter)
If you’re born again, it’s also about Passover, as well as the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Son of the Living God. And this is my story of what Passover and Easter means to me.
When I think of all the times God, in His infinite mercy and goodness, has passed over me and let me live … passed over me and forgave … passed over me and healed me, protected me, loved me … filled me with His faith, I can’t help but remember ...
Some years back, in my wilder days, I totaled two cars within eight months of each other. The first one missed a gas station pump by inches. The second landed me in the hospital for a week with a hole in my liver and several cracked ribs. Did that stop me? NO!!
I left the bar one night with a few too many under my belt and headed south on the interstate into oncoming northbound traffic. It was the sound of an 18-wheeler driver pulling on his very loud horn and flashing his lights that sobered me up long enough to pull over in the grassy median where I pleaded with God to “just get me home … I’ll never drink another drop. I promise!” I know, you would never bargain with God, making promises you know you won’t keep … especially when you’re … well, a wee bit tipsy.
It was several bargains later before I figured out I probably was living on borrowed time and I better get my act together before my warrantee ran out. But, it ain’t that easy folks and I continued to live life on the edge, selfishly ignoring my children and my God. I won’t bore you with the details, just know it wasn’t pretty. Then, I had several small heart attacks and underwent quadruple by-pass surgery in 1999. I had lost a lot of blood, but death had no choice but to pass over, yet again.
Because of the sacrificial Blood of Jesus that covers the doorframe of my heart and soul, my Father-God doesn’t see all the bad choices, wrong turns and broken promises that was. Because of His great love and mercy and goodness, He passed over all the craziness of yesterdays yuk and hid me under His wing, covered me with His grace and loved me right where I was. When He looks at me, He only sees the shed blood of His Son, Jesus. Even today, I get very emotional and it saddens my heart to think about my life back then and just how selfish I was. But my Jesus … Because He lives, I can face tomorrow, because He lives, all fear is gone. Because He lives, I have a new life, a new faith, and a new song. Because He lives, I don’t live there anymore. He is risen and I am free!
We all have our Egypt, beloveds, and we’re all plagued by one thing or another. But, the good news is, we all have a deliverer and His name is Jesus. Do you know Him today? When He looks at you, what does He see? Does He see the redemptive blood of Jesus or a hardened heart.
Friends, the miracle of Christ’s resurrection is as significant today as it was more than 2000 years ago, and just as personal. “To all who believed Him and accepted Him, He gave the right to become children of God.” (John 1:12)
This is my redemptive-resurrection story and just how close I came to being passed over. But Jesus … “He is not dead, He is risen, just as He said He would.” (Matt. 28:6)
Never forget “For God so loved the world, He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) “For I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, no man comes to the Father but by me.” (John 14:6)
Keep the faith and worship somewhere on Resurrection Day. He loves you!
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication. Some references came from “Pursuit of His Presence” by Kenneth Copeland.
