With school in session and many of us settling back into the more typical routine, please know that the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and all of our partner agencies are hard at work for our community.
This is a super exciting time. We just celebrated another big year with our most dedicated donors and contributors at the 2023 Pillars dinner in Enid. Hundreds gathered to reflect on a great year — and to pledge another strong campaign that is beginning now.
And we need you.
Our agencies are busy feeding families, providing shelter, educating kids and taking care of those who are vulnerable. Our community is better thanks to the 14 organizations who work 24/7 to ensure no one falls through the cracks.
Right now, campaign teams are assembling at dozens of businesses. If you have thought about hosting a campaign, now is the time to contact us at the United Way so that we may help you get set up. And it’s not just workplaces. Host a campaign with your church or congregation, your civic group, and even your pickleball club.
Together, we can Live United. But united means working together. You can be a part of this big team to meet our big goals.
If you have any questions about working with the United Way this fall, please contact me at our offices or talk with one of our spectacular board members or corporate campaign managers around the community.
Let’s get busy!
