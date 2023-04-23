By Anne Bethell
Probably one of our greatest joys as summer approaches is the return of the ruby-throated hummingbirds, the most prevalent of the hummingbird families in Oklahoma.
If you have put out feeders each year, they will remember you. If not, make this your first year to get their attention.
If I haven’t put out my feeders by May 1, they are coming to the window of my dining room, heralding their arrival and wondering where their food is.
Some of the characteristics of ruby-throated hummingbirds include their tiny size (nine of them is the equivalent of 1 oz). They are true acrobats. Their wings beat 70 times a second while hovering and up to 200 times a second during courtship dives. They also fly backward and upside down. The name ruby-throated describes the male throat area, called a gorget, which is bright red when the sun reflects off it. Females are less noticeable, but both have emerald green bodies.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds usually nest in a tree 10 to 20 feet tall, with food sources close by. Their nest is about the size of half a walnut and the average brood size is two eggs, each about the size of a jellybean, with two to three broods likely in a season.
Their migration is incredible. They are considered neotropical migrants, which means they nest in North America and over winter in Central and South America. Their range extends from southern Canada throughout the eastern half of the United States to the southern hemisphere. They are able to fly 300-500 miles across the Gulf without stopping and make this trek twice a year, arriving in April /May, and migrating south in September/October.
As gardeners, we want to create a favorable environment for them to flourish. They consume half their weight in sugars each day, so tubular flowers are a great choice: honeysuckle, petunias, salvias of all kinds, hollyhocks and phlox, to name a few. They also eat insects, such as aphids and spiders.
If you want to enjoy these wonderful creatures in your backyard, I recommend one or more hummingbird feeders, placed in different parts of the yard. I have three. This encourages more birds and cuts down on some of the inevitable territorial fighting, which is part of the fun.
I make my sugar water with one part sugar to four parts water. It’s not necessary to boil your water. If you have shade, put the feeder there. Mine are mostly in sun where I can observe their antics.
Feeders should be cleaned with vinegar and hot water every week. As the temperatures get hotter, replace nectar every 3-4 days to avoid a black fungus, which can kill hummingbirds.
If you notice they aren’t eating the solution, chances are it needs to be replaced, or insects like ants are getting into the sugar water.
Try spraying liquid Pam on the stem of the hook it is hanging from.
I hope that this encourages you to try attracting these amazing birds to your yard. The wonder of God’s creation always keeps this gardener in awe. Meanwhile, let’s pray for rain.
Bethell is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
