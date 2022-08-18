Friends, we are officially in that back-to-school mode. And hopefully, we are going to get a bit of cooler weather to go with it.
This time of year is exceptionally busy for our families. Whether they have a new kindergartener, high schooler or college student, there is a flurry of activities to accompany the first day. It’s the school supply run at the store, signing up for sports physicals and getting equipment, arranging transportation. And for those friends dropping your young adults at their dorm rooms for the first time, there is plenty of nervousness and nostalgia.
And a few of you might be ready to turn their former bedrooms into your new home office.
This is a busy time of year for our 14 partner agencies of the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma. They are busy helping families with all of the needs I mentioned above. Education is one of our pillars at the United Way, and our agencies are there to help provide social, physical and emotional well-being supports to families. This also IS a busy time for the United Way and our agencies. United Way of Northwest Oklahoma just entered into our fundraising campaign. This is a great opportunity to show your support for the United Way and the nonprofits serving Northwest Oklahoma.
I want to give you a few ways that you can get involved with the United Way. You can always help us fundraise for the wide array of programs that we support. You can host a meeting at your office, church or civic club to hear more about our work and United Way partners. You can share the impact of “Living United” with your friends and family. Volunteer! We’re always looking to help match the hands to the hearts of our mission partners. And of course, we welcome your pledge to donate to our fall campaign.
I also want to bring your attention to some upcoming events this fall. Our official public campaign kickoff happens the evening of Sept. 15 at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid. We can’t wait to see you for this family-focused, outdoor event with lots of activities. Come mingle with friends and family and be a kick-starter for our fall campaign. Additionally, we will partner with Great Plains Family Dentistry of Enid and the Enid Community Clinic on Sept. 23. If you know of folks needing dental care, please let them know about this event. Finally, get ready for our Chili Cook Off at the Stride Bank Center on Oct. 28.
And finally, we hope you will share in our annual Day of Kindness on Nov. 18.
As we get back into our typical routine, I want to thank all of our communities for supporting the many great missions and programs that help Northwest Oklahoma thrive. You are helping us all “LIVE UNITED!”
Schiedel is CEO and executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.