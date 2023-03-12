Howdy market watchers. Spring break is here, or so I’m told by the student interns in our offices. I definitely miss the days of breaks during the year.
Hopefully, we’ll have more to celebrate by St. Patrick’s Day as there was great nervousness across markets this week from ag and energies to equities and metals. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Powell testified to Congress that the Federal Reserve may have to speed up interest rate hikes if the economy and labor markets continue running hot. This premonition jolted markets globally, dropping the Dow nearly 600 points by Tuesday’s close, with expectations of further, more aggressive interest rate hikes on the horizon. The Dow Jones then went on to lose another nearly 900 points by Friday’s close, below the 100-day moving average, trading an 1,800-point high-low range for the week.
The elevated inflation readings that continue to clock in higher than expected each month are far from the 2% targeted by the FOMC. Stubbornly tight labor markets, with two jobs for every one unemployed person seeking work, will continue to add upward pressure to wages, up 4.6% above last year, and continue the vicious cycle of higher inflationary pressures.
February non-farm payrolls released Friday rose by 311,000 jobs, well above the 225,000 expected. This brought the U.S. unemployment rate to 3.6%. February’s CPI will be released on Tuesday followed by PPI on Wednesday that will be watched closely by the Fed as they prepare for the next rate meeting on March 21-22. While expectations have been for a 25 basis point hike at this next FOMC meeting, Chair Powell’s Tuesday tone lends greater likelihood of a 50 basis point hike. This week’s inflationary reports will help to narrow in the probability.
Friday’s shocking news of the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, with the FDIC closing Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), brought plenty of anxiety to markets to finish the week. From SVB’s announcement on Wednesday of the need to raise $2.25 billion to shore up its balance sheet to the close of business on Thursday, investors withdrew $42 billion of deposits. While many of these were venture capital funds, there were plenty of small businesses and individual customers as well. Banks across the country are in much better shape due to tightened regulations after the great financial crisis, but this week’s failure reminds us that things can change rapidly in these markets. Be cautious and diversify.
Weather reports show that the three-year La Nina has officially ended. The question now becomes when will El Nino arrive. From expectations of an earlier arrival, consensus is now saying by this fall. While we all remain hopeful of a change to wetter weather, we could very well see another hot and dry summer. As they say, we are not out of the woods yet with this drought. They also say to make hay when the sun shines, but make any hay you can, no matter the weather. The market will require it and cattle prices will likely justify it.
In China news, Xi Jinping was “elected” to an unprecedented third term as president of the country, as well as head of the military and leader of the Community Party. China has taken steps to more closely align with Russia in recent months, and we may see more of this now that its leaders are officially in position. I think this move is more from the need to ensure its largest communist brethren doesn’t fail as its rise opposes the West and less from its actual agreeance with Russia’s actions. Regardless, this alignment will have impacts on ag and energy markets going forward.
The USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports on Wednesday added fresh news for grain markets ahead of the highly anticipated March 31 Prospective Plantings report. The biggest surprise was the larger than expected cut in Argentine soybean and corn production. From last month’s estimates, the USDA cut the Argentine soybean crop by 8 million metric tons to 33 million tons. That is 10.9 million MT lower than last year and 3 million MT lower than average trade guesses. Cuts to corn were on a similar magnitude down 7 million MT from last month, 3.3 million MT below average trade guesses and 9.5 million MT below last year. And private estimates suggest there could be more cuts to come.
Alternatively, the USDA kept Brazil’s soybean production unchanged at 153.0 million MT, slightly higher than expected though largely in line, but much higher than last year’s 129.5 million MT. The continued talk is if Brazil’s large crop outweigh the declines in Argentina. The market was comfortable with that prospect this week with beans slumping, but I’m not convinced the bean rally is yet over. Soybean exports were decreased 800,000 MT, while Brazil exports were increased 700,000 MT.
Brazil’s corn crop also was left unchanged and is 9 million MT higher than last year’s crop. U.S. soybean and wheat ending stocks for 2022-23 came in slightly lower than expectations as they did on a global basis. Stocks remain tight. However, the USDA increased Australia’s crop by 1.0 million MT to a new record, topping last year’s record and exports by 500,000 MT. Argentina’s wheat crop was increased by 400,000 MT, but exports decreased by 1 million MT.
The wheat chart has been hit hard recently with seasonal trends, lackluster global demand, higher U.S. dollar index and anticipation of the renewal of the Black Sea grain corridor expiring on March 18. This coincides with a seasonal trend for wheat to rally around March 14-18. The renewal of this grain export corridor with Russia’s demands met would mean more Ukrainian as well as Russian wheat on the global market. This would be bearish. However, how much of this is already priced in to the market? With Russia’s stepped-up shelling of Ukrainian cities, it is hard to believe that any of Putin’s demands would be quickly met.
Managed funds maintain a large short position in wheat with declining open interest and so short covering rallies could be quick and momentous with the right market catalyst. Thursday and Friday’s selloff in the U.S. dollar index after the recent rally will help. Kansas winter wheat crop conditions deteriorated again this week by 2% to 17 percent good to excellent and 53% poor to very poor. Oklahoma and Texas conditions improved 3 and 5%, respectively. Rains in the plains this last week were limited to non-existent in many areas. More chances ahead this week, although optimism is cautious. I think the $8.20-8.40 in July KC wheat is possible in the near term. On the bottom side, $7.50 also could be possible, depending on U.S. weather and global demand.
The final election of ARC and PLC is by Wednesday, March 15. If you would like inputs on this, please give us or Sidwell Insurance a call to weigh the factors.
The cattle market made some new records this week with May feeders trading to $2 and April Fats to $166.675. In light trade, cash fats traded $165. While I remain optimistic given the fundamentals of the cattle complex, we have made an impressive move and I think this market is toppy in light of the macroeconomic headlines. If you have managed to go all winter without protecting the downside on cattle prices, be vigilant these next couple weeks. We often get something that rocks these markets in March, and we could be on the cusp of that as we speak. Feeder cattle in particular have extended themselves well above the moving averages. There is plenty of reasons why this is justified, but the large managed fund long position and shaky economic fundamentals could see liquidation in short order. Protect your cattle here and let’s hope I’m wrong.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
