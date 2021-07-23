I got an interesting call recently. It was from a reader thanking us for having more advertisements in the print edition of our newspaper and in the special projects we do.
I’m used to getting calls from people about certain content in our newspaper. Typically it’s about wanting more of a certain sports coverage or wanting to add a particular comics strip, etc. I get calls (and emails) from people praising certain stories or criticizing certain stories.
But, I have to admit it’s been a while since a reader has called specifically to talk about the advertising. And, it’s a reminder to news consumers that advertising is just as important content as the regular news stories we publish daily.
We all know advertising has undergone dramatic shifts over the last several years, and digital marketing has exploded. Businesses are looking for new and better ways to target their audience and potential customers, and it may seem to some that newspaper and other print advertising is being left behind. Nothing could be further from the truth. Just look at the number of brochures, postcards and fliers you get in your mailbox.
Print marketing still is highly effective in helping companies reach their customers. And newspapers are one way that readers are actively looking to search for deals or coupons.
Enid News & Eagle provides the best place for print marketing with our daily newspaper, Vance Airscoop, our various special projects and magazines (ETown and EKids), paid advertising supplements, etc. That advertising is in print, but lives on in E-Editions that are archived and subscribers can find easily on our enid news.com website. The popularity of E-Editions, which are complete print replicas, including the print ads, are growing as people become more accustomed to reading their newspapers on their tablets or iPads.
Research has found that consumers continue to find newspaper print ads credible and trustworthy. That’s good for the Enid News & Eagle because not only do we produce the most print products in the community, we also have a large suite of state-of-the-art digital marketing options as well. In fact, most businesses now understand any successful advertising and marketing plan must have both print and digital. Our customers are taking advantage of the print and digital offerings we have.
As pandemic restrictions have subsided over the last several months, most businesses are seeing a nice resurgence in business. That’s good for them and good for the community, and all of us certainly want that to continue.
The Enid News & Eagle has seen a resurgence as well, and we appreciate the businesses that trust us to bring their messages to the consumers with our products that reach nearly 90% of the market through print and online delivery.
Let our area businesses know how much you appreciate them as well. Take a few minutes to go to enidnews.com and fill out the Reader’s Choice survey to vote for the Best of Enid.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
