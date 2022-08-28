I love blooming plants. The more colorful, prolific bloomers they are, the better.
The thought of perennials conjures visions of multicolored, vibrant, full sun flowers that bloom unapologetically from late spring to early fall.
Shade perennials are rarely considered to be in the same league . On that point, I disagree. Shade perennials are easy to grow and like their sun loving counterparts, often produce shamelessly, abundant blooms in a multitude of colors with the added bonus of more colorful foliage. Light requirements for shade perennials range from part sun (generally, early morning, late evening or mottled) to full shade. They too, bloom from late spring to early fall. Shade perennials hardiness rivals that of their full sun cousins.
Hydrangeas, astillbe, hellebore and columbine are but a few of the many shade perennials available on the market. The following are a few of my favorites.
• Coral bells pack a one-two punch in both foliage and blooms. They come in an incredible variety of foliage colors that range from deep reds and purples to pale greens to creamy coppers to almost black.
The leaves of some varieties are variegated. This variegation gives a garden visual interest between the coral bells blooming cycles. Coral bells bloom in two- to three-week cycles, several times during their growing season. The blooms, depending on the variety, can be white, cream, pale and bright pink and bright red. As they age, the plant becomes stronger and their colors become more vibrant.
• Hostas have a wide variety of colorful foliage that includes shades of green as well as multiple variegations. In a garden, the glossy leaves are a great counterpoint to the matte texture of coral bells. The greens range from deep green to yellow-green to lime green with variegations of white and yellow.
Growers have been producing some new varieties in recent years, which include white, purple, magenta and blue. These new varieties have not made it to any of the greenhouses in our area but they are available online. Much like coral bells, they bloom two to three times during the growing season. Their delicate, scented blooms add softness to a garden. Their blooms, depending on the variety, are white, cream, pink, pale blue, lavender or purple.
• Siberian bugloss is a sleeper shade perennial of sorts because it is both beautiful and hard to find in our area. Four or five years ago, I stumbled upon this perennial at Lowe’s. I was not familiar with bugloss but was intrigued by its variegated silver-green and dark green veined foliage. I fell in love with how well it survived the Oklahoma weather.
The delicate blue blooms of bugloss left me enamored. Siberian bugloss does come in several different varieties, both with solid and variegated foliage. Its blooming period lasts around four weeks and the blooms are a lovely blue, regardless of variety.
If you have some shady spots in your gardens that leave you perplexed, I encourage you to add shade perennials to your gardening repertoire. Happy gardening.
