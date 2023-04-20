By Twila Doucet
Long Term Care Authority
Many older adults struggle during mealtimes or simply refuse to eat because they’ve lost their appetite. This is an important issue to address because seniors need to eat well to stay as healthy and active as possible. But how can you convince someone with no appetite to eat? And why do seniors lose their appetites in the first place?
First, rule out serious health conditions or medication side effects. If your loved one suddenly loses their appetite, it’s important to talk with their doctor. A check-up might be needed to rule out serious health conditions or medication side effects. Some serious illnesses cause changes to taste and appetite, including:
• Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
• Thyroid disorders.
• Cancer.
• Mouth and throat infections or gum disease.
• Salivary gland problems.
Medication side effects like dry mouth or a metallic taste can change how food or water tastes, which can also cause a loss of appetite.
If loss of appetite isn’t caused by a health or medication issue, here are 10 other reasons why someone might not want to eat.
1. Lack of exercise — Regular exercise and activity helps boost appetite. Sometimes, seniors need to work up an appetite before they can eat.
2. Dehydration — Being dehydrated can cause loss of appetite. Many seniors don’t get enough fluids and become dehydrated more easily because of age-related changes or medications they are taking.
3. Lack of routine — Getting into a daily routine where meals are eaten around the same time each day can help their body feel ready to eat at those times.
4. Inability to prepare meals — Seniors who live independently might not be eating because preparing their meals has become too difficult.
5. Loss of taste — With age, many people’s taste buds become less able to detect flavors. Normal food might be bland and unappetizing to them.
6. Difficulty chewing, swallowing, or eating independently — If eating has become too difficult or unpleasant, many seniors simply don’t want to eat. It could be caused by dental problems, medications, medical treatments, stroke, dementia or other health conditions.
7. Sensitivity to smells — Sometimes people develop a sensitivity to the smell of certain foods that can make them feel nauseated or unable to eat.
8. Depression or loneliness — Depression affects 1 in 10 seniors and often causes loss of appetite. Many seniors may dislike mealtime because they have nobody to eat with and their loneliness gets intensified.
9. Loss of control — When seniors are dependent on others for everything, they have lost control over how they want to live their lives. Sometimes, not being able to choose what to eat makes someone not want to eat at all.
10. Mealtimes are unpleasant — If mealtimes have become a time for disagreements or arguments about their eating, seniors could associate food with unpleasantness and avoid it.
If you are a caregiver and need information or referrals, contact Doucet, caregiver coordinator of LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging, 202 W. Broadway, by calling (580) 234-7475 or emailing tdoucet@ltcaenid.org.
