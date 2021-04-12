The intersection of Columbia and Midway will be closed beginning Wednesday, according to the city of Enid.
This closure is expected to last about two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
