ENID, Okla. — Conserving Our Ranger Environment (CORE), a student organization at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, had an Earth Day activity with pre-K students from Fowler Early Childhood Center on Thursday, April 20, 2023, to celebrate Earth Day.
“We have this project every year to help teach the kids about pollinators and growing seeds,” said Steven Mackie, professor of education.
CORE members help the Fowler students make balls out of rice compost, soil and red clay they roll in pollinator seeds to take home to plant. They call them seed bombs.
“We want the kids to love the environment at an early age,” said Amanda Cremers, who helped the children with their seed bombs.
The kids are told the flowers will attract pollinators, which are hummingbirds and butterflies.
“Park Avenue Thrift helps fund the project, and we appreciate it,” Mackie said. “The kids love this event.”
