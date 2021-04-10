ENID, Okla. — The next Coffee with a Cop is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Enid YWCA.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the public will have the opportunity to hear from and interact with local law enforcement and representatives from the YWCA and the Garfield County Child Advocacy Center about child abuse, said Theresa Sharp, chairperson of the Garfield County Drug and Alcohol Coalition and a community consultant with Evolution Foundation.
“We would just love to have people come in and get involved,” Sharp said. “We want people to know that there are resources in the communities that are good. ... We always try to provide a question and answer time, so if they have other questions, the law enforcement officers have always been very kind in answering those questions.”
Education and resources available to youth regarding drugs and alcohol will also be discussed.
Coffee from Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria and doughnuts from Dandy’s Donuts, Deli & Delights will be provided for those who attend, Sharp said.
The event is free and open to the public is put on in part by North Central Oklahoma Drug and Alcohol Coalition. It will last until noon in the conference room at YWCA, 525 S. Quincy.
Sharp said the Coalition is also always looking for topic suggestions to “provide what the public wants,” Sharp said.
“If there’s something specific they want to talk about, then let’s talk about it,” she said.
