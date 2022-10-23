The piano was important to Janie Ridgway and she wanted her oldest daughter Cynthia to take lessons.
They were farmers living out by Hunter in the 1950s and things were tough. So, Ridgway raised chickens and sold them and the eggs to pay for her 5-year-old daughter’s piano lessons. So Cynthia Smith took piano lessons in Enid with Mrs. Brown, who lived where the YMCA currently is located.
Piano lessons were a lifetime blessing from her mother. “Playing is a form of worship for me,” Smith said. She said learning to play the piano and the organ has helped Smith build her faith and her life.
Smith, 76, has given piano lessons to students for more than 50 years, along with playing in almost every church in Enid and for Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
“I get lots of calls to play,” Smith said. “There is a great need for piano players. The younger generations haven’t been as interested in learning and playing.”
Smith’s first piano job was at the Hunter Christian Church at age 12, filling in for her aunt, who she adored and was her role model.
In 1963 Smith got married and moved to Enid, where she started playing the piano and organ in churches around the city.
She began at First Baptist Church, eventually moving to Garland Baptist Church before going to Oakwood Christian Church. At Oakwood, her sister played the piano and she played the organ.
Over the years, Smith said she has played in several other churches including Davis Park, University Christian Church and has filled her schedule with both weddings and funerals.
Smith said she started teaching kids in 1964, and has had anywhere from 10 to 25 students on a weekly basis.
Smith said playing the piano helps a child with reading skills and math, saying it “opens up the brain.”
Over the years she has had a number of kids compete in the Tri-State Music Festival. She said she has a student that will work on a piece for nine months to perform in a contest.
“I competed in Tri-State. The carnival was so fun,” she said, laughing.
Many of her students went on to play in churches in Oklahoma and in other states. Today, she said some of her students are in their 70s and 80s.
“They want to exercise their brain and stay alert and healthy,” Smith said.
She said the greatest challenge to her music and faith came with the birth of her daughter, who is autistic, nonverbal with vision and hearing issues.
“From the time she was 3 until she started school, we went to Oklahoma City three times a week for therapy at the child’s study center,” Smith said. “There were no programs in Enid at the time for children with disabilities.”
Smith said she became involved with the White House conferences, to give input to laws that affected kids with disabilities. They held these conferences all over the nation and eventually sent delegations to Washington, D.C., to shape laws for people with disabilities.
Smith became president of the Oklahoma Association on Deaf, Blind and the Handicapped. She did workshops on the new law in surrounding states and during this time, said she leaned on her music and faith.
Smith said she advocated for her daughter to go to public schools with the Enid school board in 1976.
“There were no handicap programs, but eventually, with a newspaper article of my situation and my constant badgering, 20 other families came forward and our children got in public school,” Smith said.
A grant provided her child with an aid in school for her entire education. She said during these struggles, playing music was her therapy.
Today, Smith still gives piano lessons and said she always is glad to play when asked. She also said music has been her anchor during her divorce after 32 years, when she lost her grown son to addiction and with the challenges of her 52-year-old daughter, who she adores and lives with her and her second husband, Robert.
She said they bowl together and love going to casinos.
Smith is president of the local chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution, and said she loves history — real history.
She said she is excited about playing at a memorial in early November for a man who requested Bach and Beethoven. She also has a student at The Commons who wants to learn to play one song, “Last Date,” by Floyd Cramer.
