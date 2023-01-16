After six months in operation, it appears the new national 988 suicide and crisis hotline is making a difference in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
The 988 line is easy to remember and offers 24/7 crisis care. The lifeline is also linked to the Veterans Crisis Line.
On July 16, 2022, the United States transitioned from a 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988 — an easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care.
All calls to the line go through a national crisis lifeline network and are handed off to the closest mental health facility. In Enid, the Northwest Center for Behavioral Health is now a 24-hour urgent recovery center.
This hotline is one way to provide more help and resources quickly to people who are in crisis. Mental health care has become a more focused priority both in Oklahoma and nationwide. It also helps with the stigma around mental health treatment.
Oklahoma was, in fact, named in the top 10 most successful rollouts in the country for 988. According to the call center’s dashboard, the state currently operates at a 99.9% answer rate with an average speed of 11 seconds.
Urgent realities are driving the need for increased crisis response services across our country, such as some statistics that show:
- •In 2020 alone, the U.S. had one death by suicide about every 11 minutes
- • For people aged 10–34 years, suicide is a leading cause of death.
- • From April 2020 to 2021, over 100,000 individuals died from drug overdoses.
Prior to this investment, the Lifeline, which has existed since 2005, had long been unfunded and under-resourced. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers supported by HHS through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The hope is that reaching the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will be easier for people in crisis and for their families.
If you are experiencing a crisis, call or text 988.
