I think I’ve mentioned this before but may not have — I’ve slept since last we met.
In high school band, I was able without effort to read treble clef notes on a sheet of music and instantly translate them to bass clef — and thus to my bass clarinet fingered notes.
Don’t know how I did it and sure can’t explain it in the 800 words of today’s column. Whatever, it worked.
But put me in a physics class and present me with equating metric measures to the U.S. standard of pounds, feet and inches and you might as well be speaking ancient Aramaic.
And since I don’t hail from Northern Iraq, Southeastern Turkey or Western Iran where that nearly dead language still is somewhat used … well, you see where this is going.
The metric system simply does not compute in my brain — never has, never will.
Strangely, I still use metrics once in a blue moon.
When I was a serious photographer, and still buying and using 35mm cameras and film in the pre-digital era, I could equate what 35mm was.
Who knew.
Of course, years ago when I was a serious 7-miles-a-day runner, I ran 5K’s and 10K’s — 3.1 miles and 6.2 mile runs.
So, there’s that.
But when I heard one of the ever-growing Facebook Reels featuring a clip from British comedienne Sarah Millikan talking about stone as a weight measure, it made me Google stone.
It seems the common stone has been used to measure weight since antiquity, not pounds or ounces, not grams or kilograms or what have you.
In Great Britain — our former sovereign that established the original 13 Colonies — the stone was 14 pounds in weight in the Imperial System.
Yes, we here in the U.S. of A. still use the Imperial System of measures, unlike most of the rest of the world. And for me, that’s a good thing.
OK, all jokes aside, I can see where 10 stone equals 140 pounds — stone equal to 14 pounds.
Can’t say this for fact, but more than a few females I have known in my mounting decades of life would be happy to now weigh 10 stone.
And, if you are a male weighing in at 20 stone, you’d be one strapping lad — unless you are only 5 feet tall.
And yes, the correct plural of stone is … stone and not stones, so no letters please.
Sometimes called the British Imperial System, units in the traditional system of weights and measures were used in Great Britain since 1824, until the adoption of the metric system in 1965.
You see, I was just a sophomore at Waukomis High School in 1965, and I missed an entire week of school, hospitalized with both a staph and a strep infection and on 24-hour-a-day antibiotic IVs.
So, I obviously missed being instructed on the metric system during that week, and therefore should get a hall pass on it today.
The British Imperial System evolved from literally thousands of Roman, Celtic, Anglo-Saxon and other customary local units of weights and measures during the Middle Ages.
Traditionally, the pound, foot and gallon were common, but the values for these varied with time, place, trade, product specs and many other requirements, so it was more than a bit chaotic — and not standardized.
Was a foot 27 inches long? Did a feather weigh in at 3 pounds?
Statutes in the 14th century — the 1300s, and don’t ask me to explain that one — recorded a yard as 3 feet long, each foot containing 12 inches, with each inch equaling the length of three barleycorns.
So, our inch is derived from grains of barley, and the barleycorn is a unit of length equal to one-third of an inch.
The Barleycorn is a traditional Irish music band, “John Barleycorn” is a traditional British folk song, and Jack London wrote the novel “John Barleycorn.”
Enough about barleycorn.
We’ve established that I’m measurement challenged, and if it weren’t for the Imperial System of measurement, I would be totally lost.
Of course, I also was a printer once, and dealt strictly in picas, en and em spaces, chases, furniture and quoins, while reading hot type upside down and still can see them in my mind, so I guess I am capable of learning something foreign to all but a tiny handful of Americans.
And there’s always those bass and treble clef skills I still retain. Just give me a bass clarinet and a pica pole and I’ll show you.
