A longstanding Enid tradition is set to take place yet again, with the 55th quail hunt hosted by the Grand National Quail Club set to take place from Nov. 14-17. The club’s 150 local members will host more than 60 hunters from around the U.S. at various ranches within an 80-mile radius of Enid.
Since 1967, the Grand National Quail Club has put on the national showcase. It is an invitational celebrity quail hunting event that is focused on building business relationships and showcasing Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
Scott Northcutt, the 2022 president of the local chapter, said there is a full slate of attendees coming to town for the event this year.
“We have 16 new shooters and over 45 past shooters and celebrities that will be in Enid,” Northcutt said. “They’ll join the ranchers, dog handlers, sponsors and local members who work each year to put on a world-class quail hunt. For 55 years, our local Enid-area citizens have done a tremendous job sharing Oklahoma values and hospitality with our hunters from all over the country. That camaraderie is what draws people back every year and why a chance to compete in the Grand National is such a treasure to our guests.”
The event will once again feature celebrities, as Northcutt said country musicians Corey Kent and Aaron Tipin, as well as Frank Stallone and Scottie Lester of The Great Divide. Dave Butz, who had attended the hunt for the past 30 years, recently passed away. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion who was a member of the NCAA College Football Hall of Fame.
This year’s hunt will once again partner with the Warriors for Freedom Foundation, and will have a service member from the organization again who has served in the military. The foundation is dedicated to supporting veterans and helps with mental health, physical and holistic wellness for active military, vets and their families. Brett Dick, son of Mark and Kaye Dick of Enid, is founder and president of Warriors for Freedom.
J.D. Strong, director of Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said events like the Grand National Quail Hunt are important in the mission of habitat management. He said the quail population has lessened since the 1980s, and with that the interest sometimes isn’t as high, but he said the Grand National Quail Hunt is something that can help bring more interest to hunting as they are introduced to it.
“I think it’s important to remember that wildlife conservation, quail conservation, doesn’t happen without hunters,” Strong said. “We get zero appropriations at the Department of Wildlife, so everything that we do with our landowner private assistance programs and our people, and our boots on the ground, and our game wardens enforcing laws, and biologists out there trying to help manage and grow populations ... all that is underwritten by license sales, and a federal excise tax that’s levied on guns, ammunition, that sort of thing. Maintaining, and hopefully growing interest in quail hunting is good for pouring conservation dollars, in this case, onto the ground to improve habitat for better quail hunting.
“Events like the Grand National build interest, sustain interest, remind people of the big tradition we have in Oklahoma of being a quail hunting state. And at the end of the day, it’s putting dollars out into the habitat to help bobwhites.”
Strong said Oklahoma is like most states in that it is the hunters, shooters, anglers and trappers who sustain fish and wildlife conservation in the state. He said if the interest is in decline and the sale of licenses trends downward, it means fewer dollars going toward habitat management in Oklahoma.
While the quail population is hard to predict, the Department of Wildlife Conservation has monitored populations and has done roadside surveys for more than 20 years. This year’s quail outlook is looking slightly below the 10-year average, but the numbers in north central Oklahoma improved last year.
“Fortunately for the Grand National, we have tremendous bird dogs and dog handlers that always come through, despite the ups and downs in bird population” Northcutt said.
Taking place from Nov. 14-17, the Grand National Quail Hunt is not open to the public. Among the events that are taking place are breakfasts and receptions held each day of the event, with some nights featuring an auction. There will also be a trap shooting competition, as well as a champion named from the Grand National Quail Hunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.