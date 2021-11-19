LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. (AFNS) — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Joanne S. Bass visited Little Rock Air Force Base, Nov. 8-10, witnessing firsthand how Airmen there are fostering an environment of connectivity and continuously sharpening its integration across the Total Force.
Upon her arrival, Bass met with Total Force units across the installation, receiving an inside look at the essential partnerships between the base’s active duty, guard and Reserve components.
“I couldn't be more pleased to see Air Mobility Command totally integrated with our Air Education and Training Command, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve partners,” Bass said. “When I go out on the flight line, I can't tell who is who, and that's exactly how it needs to be.”
Bass also spent time learning about how the professionals at Little Rock AFB are accelerating change with respect to an Airman’s professional development.
In recent years, Little Rock AFB has served as a pioneer in the implementation of development courses designed specifically to fill in the gaps between already established professional military education. These locally established curricula include Flight Leadership Course and Supervisor 101 — both of which are initiatives Bass praised.
“Little Rock Airmen are really getting after a whole continuum of learning by helping develop our folks within the gaps of PME, and what y’all are doing here already lines up the Force Development Action plan that we hope to roll out in December,” Bass said. “It's not PME that makes us amazing people, it's PME plus the experiences and training that we're giving them, and Little Rock's doing it right.”
Next, Bass met with various support organizations to glean further insight into benchmark programs and initiatives, such as the True North program and the unit embedment of operational support teams, each aimed at taking care of Airmen across all pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness.
“We need leaders at all levels to create a climate where every Airman feels valued, can perform to their next potential, and know that they are cared for,” Bass said, emphasizing her three focus areas of people, readiness and culture. “If these conditions are met, then chances are the mission will happen naturally and Airmen will want to give their very best.”
Midway through her visit, Bass hosted an all-call during which she applauded Little Rock AFB for setting a standard on how the Air Force can take care of its people while still carrying out the mission in the face of ever-evolving pacing threats.
"Our most competitive advantage is our people,” Bass said. “It's not our aircraft that makes the United States Air Force so great — it's our people that help get us there."
Following the all-call, Bass headed back out to meet and speak with Airmen within their work centers to see how they are fostering a more connected culture.
“I saw great culture at a whole lot of places that I went to, and more than that, I saw pride,” Bass said. “(I saw) the pride that they have in making their duty sections a place where they enjoy coming to work and the bonds that they have with each other.”
Before departing, Bass reflected on her experiences with Little Rock AFB’s Airmen and partnerships, which drive the critical mission of projecting and sustaining undaunted tactical airlift — anytime, anywhere.
“I have so much to take back to my fellow teammates and share the goodness that is going on with AMC leading the charge, and our AETC, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve’s mission partners, all doing great things on behalf of our nation.”
