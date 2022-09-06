ENID, Okla. — While parts of Oklahoma recorded more than 8 inches of rain in the past 30 days, the drops fell few and far between in northern Oklahoma, according to data from the state’s Mesonet weather-recording website.
The Breckinridge Mesonet site east of Enid saw only 5.56 inches of rain from June through August — 1.48 in June, 3.32 in July and .76 in August — the least in the last five years compared to 8.06 inches last year, 17.21 inches in 2020, 12.21 inches in 2019 and 14.5 inches in 2018, according to Mesonet data.
Garfield County is listed in severe drought, while most of the Northwest Oklahoma is in severe to extreme drought, according to Drought Monitor, which measures soil conditions weekly nationwide.
“There was just enough rainfall to provide some drought relief near the end of the month, but not before the coverage of severe drought had expanded to its highest levels in the state since March 5, 2013,” said Gary McManus, state climatologist with Oklahoma Mesonet and Oklahoma Climatological Survey.
In the past 30 days, Garfield County’s Mesonet site saw only .85 of an inch of rain. Other rainfall totals from the past 30 days in the area, according to Mesonet sites, were .56 near Lahoma, 1.22 in Medford, .28 in Cherokee, 1.14 in Fairview, .87 in Woodward, .74 in Freedom, .30 in Alva, 1.23 in Kingfisher and 1.20 in Watoga.
McManus said in an email report that impacts being reported from the dry summer include dry farm ponds, cattle sell-offs, a lack of hay and grazing and crop failures.
The Garfield County area is beginning to see some of those affects, said Josh Bushong, northwest area agronomist with Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service.
Moisture has been limited in Northwest Oklahoma, but farmers are starting to sow wheat crops in order to have growth for pasture this winter, Bushong said.
He said rain is needed in the next few months to stimulate growth for not only those pasture crops over the winter but grain crops next spring.
“We need quite a bit more (rainfall),” he said, adding it looks to be a “cold, hard winter” in Northwest Oklahoma, though it always is hard to say.
“There has been herd trimming just because they know they won’t have any hay to feed them this winter,” Bushong said.
He cautioned those planning to purchase hay to pay attention to the nitrate readings, as there were some failed summer crops.
He said there has been other crops, including rye and a rye/wheat hybrid, sown, mainly for pasture, but the majority of the area is looking at wheat … and at the skies for rain, no matter what the crop.
“The biggest thing for our wheat pasture is getting it up and growing,” Bushong said. He said there still is time for grain crops, as they generally are sown in October, but moisture still will be a factor. “If we don’t have a lot of growth out there, we won’t have it in spring.”
September could provide more relief for rainfall for the state as a whole, McManus reported, but Northwest Oklahoma looks like it could be on the low side of the predictions.
“The September temperature and precipitation outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center aren’t full of doom and gloom at least, but they aren’t exactly rosy, either,” he said. “There are increased odds of above normal temperatures in the western Panhandle and above normal rainfall in far southeastern Oklahoma.
McManus said the CPC’s September drought outlook calls for some improvement across roughly the southeastern one-third of the state but persistence across the remainder of Oklahoma.
Parts of southern Oklahoma have received more than their share of rainfall, with the largest recordings coming in that area over the summer months, according to the Mesonet.
The short-term forecast doesn't provide much relief, according to National Weather Service.
No rain is expected this week, however, there is a 20% chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday.
