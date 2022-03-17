ENID, Okla. — A major Enid intersection will get some revamping starting next week, city officials said Tuesday.
City commissioners also approved millions of dollars in contracts awarded for several road construction projects discussed Tuesday.
Workers will remove center medians and re-stripe lanes at the intersection of Garriott and Cleveland beginning Monday, as the city also installs flashing yellow lights.
Work will begin on Cleveland on Monday, and it is expected to take one to two weeks to remove each median, according to the city.
Through traffic will be reduced to one southbound lane on the north side of Cleveland. Traffic will remain open on Garriott during the work.
City engineering staff said the project would take a total of two to three weeks during a study session presentation with city commissioners Tuesday night.
An eight-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection on Monday after a semi reportedly ran a stop light.
“It’s a busy intersection, it needs all the help it can get,” Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen said. “All good things come to pass, even in Enid, Oklahoma.”
Work also is restarting farther east at Grand and Garriott, where a waterline tie-in was delayed by the contractor’s delays on another project, city engineer project manager Jason Unruh said.
“They’re in line, they’re ready to go, they’re ready to start work,” Unruh said.
Leona Mitchell Boulevard’s new waterline is out to bid, he said.
In April, members of Oklahoma Water Resources Board are set to approve the city’s $4 million loan application requesting funding to cover the project, which City Manager Jerald Gilbert said has risen in costs since being estimated at $1.8 million in January.
The project will be broken up into four segments, Unruh said.
Of the city’s some 150 engineering projects, Gilbert said Leona Mitchell is one of the most important ones.
“I’m very pleased for the city and this governing body to get that project going,” he said.
City commissioners during the regular meeting also gave the go-ahead to four more street improvement projects, for a total over $2 million.
A new connection for the Enid Trails System is planned at Meadowlake Park South for $109,000.
Reconstruction of the currently nonfunctional bridge in the 500 block of East Oklahoma near Government Springs Park North is set to cost the city nearly $923,000.
Allen said during the meeting that he’d heard from residents who were upset over spending $1 million on a bridge. He said the bridge helps drain water from Boggy Creek coming southeast, and EMS vehicles regularly have used the bridge to transport to nearby St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
“It’s not just a little footbridge,” he said.
