DACOMA, Okla. — One person was hospitalized Sunday from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident in Woods County.
Bonnie Shaklee, 73, of Cleo Springs, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Road 490 and Canadian Road about 8 miles south of Dacoma.
According to the OHP report, Shaklee was a passenger in a 2021 Lincoln Navigator driven by Ricky Shaklee, 74, of Cleo Springs. They were driving south on CR 490 when they collided with a 2020 Ram 2500 driven by Michael Allen, 59, of Carmen. Allen failed to yield at the intersection, according to the report, and the Shaklees' vehicle rolled three-quarters of a time, coming to rest on the passenger side. Allen's pickup went off the road into field.
Ricky Shaklee was treated at OU Medical Center and released, according to the report. Allen and his passenger, Julie Allen, 56, of Carmen, were treated at Share Medical Center in Alva and released.
The report lists the condition of both drivers as "apparently normal," and the cause as "failure to yield to the vehicle on the right." Seat belts were not in use in the Shaklees' vehicle, according to the report, but were in use in Allen's pickup.
