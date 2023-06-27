KREMLIN, Okla. — Heavy equipment and tanker trucks continue to drive the rural roads and pastures north and west of Enid between Kremlin and Hillsdale cleaning up the crude sludge spill affecting Ninemile Creek.
“I don’t think it is getting done quick enough and think they should be focusing more upstream where the spill originated,” said Newt Roberts, a local farmer affected by the spill. “If we get lots of rain, nothing is stopping it from running downstream again.”
Matt Skinner, Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesman, said his agency is on top of the situation. It was a bigger spill than first anticipated. The original estimate was 500 barrels, but that was increased later to 1,000.
Nemaha Environmental Services owns the disposal site north of Enid where the spill occurred. The company focuses on reprocessing petroleum-based sludge. The spill was found in the early morning hours of June 2, 2023, when a farmer was checking his cattle.
Heavy rains apparently caused the mixture stored at the site to overflow the dike and into the creek, according to Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Acme Environmental was hired to clean up the spill, Skinner said. Officials have no firm estimate on how long cleanup will take, but it will be lengthy, he said. Acme is using skimmers, vacuum trucks and booms to clean the spill.
Roberts said farmers affected by the spill have hired Enid attorney David Henneke to work with them on the cleanup and to address their concerns. Roberts said Henneke plans to meet with the Corporation Commission, Nemaha, the Environmental Protection Agency and Acme.
“One thing not being considered is the roads being made in the pastures from the equipment going back and forth in the fields,” Roberts said. “It will be a while before the grass grows back, and that is what our cattle live on.”
He has three pastures affected by the spill and fears the ground could be toxic a year or more.
Nemaha and Henneke were not available for comment Tuesday.
