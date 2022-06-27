OKLAHOMA CITY — Armed with mops and buckets and their trademark “Clean It Up Truck,” members of Clean Up Oklahoma admit they make a bit of spectacle as they travel across the state bringing attention to their anti-corruption platform.
“Sometimes it takes making some noise to get attention, especially when we feel like people aren’t paying attention,” said Lindsey Miller, a spokeswoman for the grassroots group. “They’re not answering their phones or returning emails.”
The group is pressuring candidates for statewide office to sign what they call their “Anti-Corruption Pledge.”
It requires candidates to promise, among other things, to clean up elections by getting “big money out of politics” and requires officials to be transparent with things such as their tax returns, conflicts of interest and gifts. Candidates who sign the pledge also promise to stop politicians, their families and staff from “cashing in at the taxpayers’ expense,” create an independent and transparent redistricting commission, and guarantee they won’t put any restrictions on voters who want to use existing laws to place citizen-led ballot referendums before voters.
But Clean Up Oklahoma, which reports spending $30,400 on electioneering efforts since June 9, is not disclosing any of its donors.
That’s not sitting well with some candidates who have been publicly criticized for refusing to sign the group’s pledge, including Ryan Walters, the state’s secretary of education who is seeking the Republican nomination for state superintendent of public instruction.
“I’m not surprised at the inconsistency of a dark money group hiding behind a lack of transparency demanding fake ethics as dictated by union bosses,” Walters said.
At least $20,400 of Clean Up Oklahoma’s spending so far has gone toward opposing Walters. The other $10,000 was spent either opposing Walters or in support of John Cox and April Grace — Walters’ Republican opponents in the superintendent race, according to filings with the state’s Ethics Commission.
Cox and Grace have both signed the pledge, according to the group.
“I’ve taken an oath to the U.S. Constitution to be answerable to voters and taxpayers, and I will continue to champion that as my role to make sure that every single taxpayer dollar that goes into education gets to our classrooms and gets to our kids,” Walters said.
But he said when he sees groups such as Clean Up Oklahoma working with the “national teachers union,” he’s not going to “appease them in any way.”
Miller, with Clean Up Oklahoma, said she hasn’t heard that Clean Up Oklahoma was being funded by teachers unions, but said they will be disclosing their donors when legally required to do so.
“We are going to walk the walk because you’re right, we can’t be out here spouting all of these things if we’re also not willing to disclose who our donors are,” Miller said.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that nonprofit organizations seeking to influence elections are not required to disclose the source of their donations.
Miller said the volunteer group continues to gain momentum and has several thousand members who want everyday Oklahomans to influence government instead of a few special interest groups, and they believe strongly in transparency and are weary of hearing about “the corruption and scandals” in the state.
“If a candidate can’t sign a nonpartisan, anti-corruption pledge, then we really don’t want to have them in office,” Miller said. “It doesn’t matter who they are or what they’re running for. The anti-corruption piece is important for our state to continue moving forward and doing right by citizens instead of just the few people who have all the power.”
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is the most high-profile public official who has refused to sign the pledge. Five gubernatorial hopefuls — including Democrats Joy Hofmeister and Connie Johnson, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Republican Mark Sherwood — have signed it, according to the group.
“There is no way Gov. Stitt is going to support a so-called pledge solicited by a dark-money special-interest group that hides its donors and calls for hardworking Oklahoma taxpayers to foot the bill for even more negative campaigning of politicians,” said Donelle Harder, Stitt’s campaign manager. “Oklahomans have been inundated with millions of dollars in negative ads this year from dark-money special-interest groups attacking any candidate that they can’t control or buy off. This sure has a similar stink as the others.”
Some Democratic candidates also have declined to sign.
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said he’s never signed a pledge in his entire career, and has informed the group that that’s not going to change. He said his constituents can look to his legislative voting history and state ethics reports to see what lobbyists he’s meeting. They also can then draw a conclusion about whether that influence has been significant on his decision-making.
In any case, Nichols said he doesn’t really care who Clean Up Oklahoma’s donors are. He said other groups seeking to influence gun and school choice legislation also re legally keeping their donors secret.
“I think the quicker you try to chase one group down and say they should disclose this, you’re going to find yourself in a very compromising position,” he said.
But more broadly, Nichols said he believes everybody — regardless of the issue they’re advocating for — should be required to disclose their donors. Every dollar should be reported.
“But that’s not the system that we have,” he said. “And so people take advantage of it. But it’s not illegal.”
