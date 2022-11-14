ENID, Okla. — County music performers Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence are coming to Stride Bank Center on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets, go to StrideBankCenter.com or go to the office located on the second floor of Stride Bank Center. Tickets range from $39.00 up to $124.00 and will be going on sale Friday, November 18, at 10 a.m.
With new creative and business teams and a deep well of hard-earned wisdom, Walker relishes the challenge.
"I've prepared myself for this moment in my career – mentally, physically and artistically," he says. "I've never been more ready."
Walker's still robust touring schedule – 80 shows last year – continues to fuel interest in his releases, most recently the 76-song compilation Clay Walker – The Complete Albums 1993-2002. Among them is the chart-topper "If I Could Make A Living," which just celebrated the 25th anniversary of reaching its airplay peak
Lawrence is one of country music’s truest traditionalists and this year he is celebrating his 30th anniversary in the country music industry. His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre selling more than 13 million albums and No. 1 songs.
He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence is releasing three new albums which include all new music along with some of his favorite career hits.
