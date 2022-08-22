ENID, Okla. — Legendary band Kansas is coming to Enid in October, according to Stride Bank Center officials.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, for the concert, which is slated for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, at Stride Bank Center. Ranging from $45 to $65, plus fees, tickets will be available at StrideBankCenter.com or the office on the second floor of the center.
With a legendary career spanning five decades, Kansas established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka, Kan., released a debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.
Composing a catalogue that includes 16 studio albums and five live albums, Kansas has produced eight gold albums; three sextuple-platinum albums, "Leftoverture," "Point of Know Return," "Best of Kansas"; one platinum live album, "Two for the Show"; one quadruple-platinum single "Carry On Wayward Son;" and another triple-platinum single, "Dust in the Wind." Kansas appeared on the Billboard charts for more than 200 weeks throughout the 1980s and 1980s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. "Carry On Wayward Son" continues to be one of the top five most-played songs on classic rock radio, and "Dust In the Wind" has been played on the radio more than three million times.
The current band is comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams.
Along with touring, Kansas remains a fixture of classic rock radio and popular culture and has reached a new generation through commercials; popular video games Rock Band, Guitar Hero, and Grand Theft Auto; the band’s documentary film “Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere;” and a guest appearance on The CW’s television show "Walker." The band’s songs have been included in various television shows such as "Supernatural," "Reacher," "South Park," "The Office" and ‘The Simpsons" as well as films including "Old School," "The Suicide Squad," "Anchorman," "Pitch Perfect" and "Happy Gilmore."
