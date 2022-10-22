ENID, Okla. — A series of classes, geared for teenagers, on how to build healthy relationships will be held throughout November at the local library.
Healthy Relationships 101, a partnership between Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and Garfield County Health Department, is designed to provide youth from 14 to 18 years old with tools for building healthy relationships of all kinds.
The first class, which will focus on communication, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 1; the second class, focusing on setting boundaries, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15; and the third class, focusing on consent, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All three classes will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Red Earth Room at the library, 120 W. Maine.
Arielle Bush, adolescent health specialist in Oklahoma State Department of Health’s District 2, said it’s important for teenagers to know how to build healthy relationships with anyone, like significant others, friends and family members.
“I decided to focus on healthy relationships because I know that’s a huge thing right now,” Bush said. “Communication, setting boundaries and consent — those are the three main things to have when building a relationship with anybody.”
The classes are free, and there is no registration required to attend.
Those who are interested in learning more about the classes can contact Bush by calling (580) 623-7988 or by emailing arielleh@health.ok.gov.
Bush said this will be the first time the series is being held but is planning on hosting it again in the spring in another town in District 2.
For more information about the library’s other events, visit https://enid.okpls.org.
