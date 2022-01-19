220119-news-claires BH.jpg

Claire’s recently moved to Sunset Plaza from Oakwood Mall. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Claire’s moved from its longtime mall location into the Sunset Plaza last week.

The store had its first official open day Monday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Assistant Manager Maalan McCauley said the new store in the south Cleveland plaza is more square than their last store in the mall, which was longer.

“Last week, on Tuesday, we came in and started moving everything in,” McCauley said Tuesday. “We had gotten everything packed up from the week before. We were trying to be open by Saturday, but the registers weren’t working, so yesterday was actually our first time opening again.”

Claire’s continues to offer the same services, selling fun, bright merchandise.

“We offer the best trends and the hottest styles at everyday deals,” according to Claire’s website. “You’re going to love our huge range of fashion, hair, beauty & tech accessories to give your personal style a little upgrade.”

Claire’s hours have changed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new phone number is (580) 243-5847.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Jeanne is business reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kat? Send an email to kjeanne@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you