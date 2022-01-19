ENID, Okla. — Claire’s moved from its longtime mall location into the Sunset Plaza last week.
The store had its first official open day Monday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Assistant Manager Maalan McCauley said the new store in the south Cleveland plaza is more square than their last store in the mall, which was longer.
“Last week, on Tuesday, we came in and started moving everything in,” McCauley said Tuesday. “We had gotten everything packed up from the week before. We were trying to be open by Saturday, but the registers weren’t working, so yesterday was actually our first time opening again.”
Claire’s continues to offer the same services, selling fun, bright merchandise.
“We offer the best trends and the hottest styles at everyday deals,” according to Claire’s website. “You’re going to love our huge range of fashion, hair, beauty & tech accessories to give your personal style a little upgrade.”
Claire’s hours have changed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new phone number is (580) 243-5847.
