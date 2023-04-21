Enid Civitan Club is again offering an annual American flag subscription for $50.
With a subscription, Civitan Club will furnish a 3-foot by 5-foot flag and an 8-foot pole and place a plastic pipe in the ground to hold it. The pipe will be ground level.
The flag can be displayed any time observing flag etiquette, said Kenneth Wade, an organizer of the flag program. Etiquette calls for the flag to be lighted if it is displayed at night, and that it not be displayed in inclement weather.
Flags that become damaged and should not be flown according to flag etiquette will be replaced.
If interested, call (580) 484-6666 or (580) 747-6048.
