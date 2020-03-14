ENID, Okla. — Two government civilians employed at Vance Air Force Base placed themselves and their families in voluntary self-isolation Saturday after returning from a vacation aboard a cruise ship.
Terri Schaefer, chief of public affairs at Vance, said neither employee is symptomatic of COVID-19, but are in isolation as a precautionary measure. They placed themselves in self-isolation as of 9 p.m Saturday.
Vance is in the process of communicating with Garfield County Health Department regarding the screening process.
“It is our goal to remain completely transparent as the COVID-19 situation evolves,” Schaefer.
There have been four cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, two in Tulsa County, one in Oklahoma County and one in Jackson County. The person in Jackson County is an active duty Air Force member at Altus Air Force Base.
