A civil lawsuit against a former Enid resident and Oklahoma City police officer has been dropped.
Daniel Holtzclaw, 35, was convicted in 2015 on multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and forcible oral sodomy involving eight victims while on duty with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Holtzclaw was sentenced to 263 years in prison, to be served consecutively..
Attorneys for seven plaintiffs filed a joint stipulation of dismissal of their case on Wednesday before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. They voluntarily dismissed their claims and agreed never to file the same claims against Holtzclaw in that court, according to a press release written by Holtzclaw's sister Jennifer Holtzclaw.
The trial, which was estimated to last for three and a half weeks, was set to begin on Oct. 11.
Four other plaintiffs had already dismissed their lawsuits in August.
"My gratitude goes out to my legal team, supporters and family for continuing to work long hours on my case," Holtzclaw said in a statement issued in the release. "I know the sacrifices they make to be my voice and show the world how this case was crafted against me. Now we can take all the good evidence we gained in the civil case and get busy with post-conviction efforts."
Earlier this year, Holtzclaw's family and team of supporters released video footage of two victims, claiming the footage refutes their testimonies.
In February, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board declined to reduce Daniel Holtzclaw’s sentence by five years, denying paroling him on the felony count of “procuring lewd exhibition.” It was Holtzclaw’s first time appearing before the board.
The parole board will again consider the exhibition count in February 2023.
