Enid residents can attend and sign up to speak at Tuesday’s citywide town hall with their elected city commissioners.

The town hall meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the grand ballroom at Stride Bank Center.

Each resident may sign up to speak once for five minutes.

Commissioners will listen but not engage in lengthy discussions with speakers nor take action on any matters brought up during the forum, according to the city.

