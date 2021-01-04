Pickup of debris resulting from the ice storm in late-October will be ending next week in Enid.
Free limb drop-off at the city of Enid landfill also will discontinue Jan. 15, according to a release.
Residents can contact the city at (580) 616-7300 about any debris piles that have not been picked up as soon as possible.
In addition, the city is looking at tree limbs that are broken but still connected, creating a safety risk.
TFR Enterprises has been contracted at $118 per ton with the city since Dec. 1 to remove tree limbs and brush, under FEMA criteria. City commissioners are set to approve this contract at Tuesday's meeting.
