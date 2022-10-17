ENID, Okla. — Community members have the opportunity to participate in an Enid housing study.
Enid Regional Development Alliance, in partnership with RDG Planning & Design, began a process in September to develop the citywide housing study, hosting a come-and-go meeting Monday evening at Open Door Church.
A handful of Enid city officials and other community members attended the meeting, which was aimed for people living in the neighborhood around Longfellow Middle School and Garfield Elementary School.
But Enid residents still have the chance for their voices to be heard, as the online survey will be until around Thanksgiving, said Amy Haase, principal of RDG Planning & Design.
“Their input is appreciated, and the survey is pretty quick to take,” Haase said. “Whatever feedback they can give us just helps give us some direction.”
Debbie Moore, interim executive director of ERDA, said the last Enid housing study was conducted in 2015.
“Seven years later, we feel like those numbers are outdated,” Moore said.
The housing study aims to identify effective strategies that will address Enid’s housing affordability needs, particularly regarding quality, affordable housing.
Two things are happening at this early stage of the process, Haase said: market analysis and getting input from the “folks on the ground.”
One of the questions asked at the meeting on Monday included: “What would make your neighborhood better?” Some of the suggested ideas were grocery stores, daycares, parks, trails and more housing.
Another question was: “What type of housing would you like in your neighborhood?” Housing types community members liked included affordable, small houses with two or three bedrooms; mid-sized houses with three bedrooms; duplexes and triplexes; and apartments.
Housing studies are important for the development and growth of Enid, Moore said.
“We try to bring businesses to Enid that are going to bring jobs,” she said. “Housing has to be a part of that.”
The overall goal with the housing study, Haase said, is to understand the market and where Enid is at presently, and then see what residents want in the future and how to attain those things.
“We’re putting that all together to then say, ‘OK, here’s what we see as probably some of the key issues and some of the opportunities, and here’s some strategies for addressing those issues and opportunities that we have in the community,’” Haase said. “Ultimately, at the end of the process, we’ll have a plan that will have that market analysis component and give a good summary of what we heard from residents.”
Listening sessions will be held Tuesday and Wednesday with individuals with expertise in different areas, such as major employers trying to attain and attract people to the community and social services providers who work with individuals struggling with housing.
“We’re really trying to get the full picture of the housing market,” she said.
To take the survey, visit https://surveymonkey.com/r/enidhousingstudy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.