ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid’s latest town hall was cut short Tuesday when fewer residents than expected attended the city’s first open forum in over a year.
Unlike much longer town halls in the past, only four Enid residents addressed the Enid City Commission during the abbreviated, 45-minute meeting at Stride Bank Center.
Mayor George Pankonin said he thinks people were more used to the “flow and tempo” of Enid City Commission meetings as making public comments has become more popular.
Town hall forums, on the other hand, are meant only for residents to speak their minds and are not part of regular meetings.
“So I think we need to do (town halls) more often and maybe advertise them a little bit better,” Pankonin said. “You can make it available, but you can’t make people come.”
Tuesday’s shortened forum saw less contentiousness than the city’s two most recent town hall meetings in February and June 2020, both of which ran upward of at least two and a half hours and ran through myriad topics.
Residents who spoke Tuesday all lived in Ward 2 and expressed concerns that not enough people were involved in local government.
Rae Graves started her address speaking with American Sign Language before saying aloud that the city should hire an interpreter for the deaf and partially deaf community, she said, “just to get the city together as one.”
Graves also said she believed not enough people such as Enid's youth and the Marshallese community have been attending city meetings.
“This room should be filled with every race. … You want Enid to grow, you have to grow with the city,” she said. “They have to know what’s happening in Enid. They are a part of Enid.”
Ruth Ann Miles, also from Ward 2, brought her children and their friends with her Tuesday.
“I want as many kids to get here as possible and learn about their city and love their city even when it’s so — somebody told me — ‘dry toast,’” she said. “So I was wondering what else is here to get these people in here? We want them to be here.”
Despite the low turnout, city commissioners said they appreciated seeing the familiar faces of Enid residents who also have attended regular meetings.
Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood said he and his colleagues have “taken notes.”
“It just shows that you care,” Norwood said. “Just by coming up here and speaking like you have, you’ve got some things taken care of.”
Pankonin said he’s seen more city involvement in the last year not only since he’s been mayor and serving on the commission, but since he first moved back to Enid in 1993.
“I feel so fortunate that we have a community that is interested in local government,” he said. “And it doesn’t matter if we all agree or disagree on different topics, but the point is, we can’t do anything to anybody’s satisfaction unless we know what people are looking for.”
