ENID, Okla. — The city plans to use its latest COVID-19 relief funds to replace a major waterline going through southeastern Enid, in an attempt to address complaints from residents about their water quality.
City engineers have completed about 60%-70% of in-house designs for the planned 14-inch water main that would run for 1.2 miles down Leona Mitchell from Garriott to Steele.
Bidding would start in the fall, and construction in the winter, city engineer Murali Katta said during a study session for city commissioners Tuesday.
Workers then would transfer the approximately 200 interior lines on the residential streets to the new main. Katta said about half of the lines do not need to be replaced because they were in the 1980s.
He and other staff estimate the project costing $1.5 million.
As a metro area under 250,000 people, Enid was allocated $11.86 million for fiscal recovery funds, the seventh-highest amount allocated to municipalities in the state. Oklahoma received $554 million of the $65.1 billion distributed to all 50 states.
CFO Erin Crawford said the city received the first $5.5 million of the money on June 7 and would receive the second half in June 2022.
Costs must be incurred between March 4, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2024, Crawford said, and the relief funds can either be used for revenue replacement or investments in infrastructure.
“This is a one-time gain that would be great to spend on infrastructure,” she said.
Crawford said the city also would use the funds to cover $1.3 million of revenue lost from Stride Bank Center fund last year.
The new water main already was budgeted under the Engineering Department’s construction projects for the current fiscal year, Crawford said.
In 2020, the city also received $4 million in CARES Act funding, for a total of nearly $16 million in planned relief funds.
Residents have complained to city officials at several commission meetings about poor water quality in the neighborhoods from Van Buren to 7th and Garriott to Steele, including discolored water and low water flow.
Public utilities director David Hunter said the the dead-end line ran downhill, leading to the water’s brown discoloration.
City staff tested the water, including sending it to the state to test for copper levels, which were 15 times lower than the action limit. Lead amounts also were found to be non-detectable, Hunter said Tuesday.
“The water quality and stability inside the pipe is essentially really good,” he said. “It’s not attacking the pipe and trying to degrade it.”
So while the water quality is good from a public health standpoint, Hunter said to improve the water’s aesthetic, the flusher at the end of York will now be set to flush twice a week.
Public utilities also will be reaching out to areas around town to increase sampling in areas that have not been covered historically, he said.
Ward 2 City Commissioner Derwin Norwood, a Southern Heights resident, said the problems came to light after Forgotten Ministries announced plans to build a tiny-home village in the southern area near Leona Mitchell.
“The people in the area really appreciate it,” Norwood said.
Neighborhood resident Rae Graves called the news of the waterline repair “wonderful” after Tuesday’s meeting.
Graves, who grew up in Southern Heights, said she’s had to run her washing machine several times to clear out the brown, smelling water.
City public works crews recently repaired the broken street in front of her home on York with asphalt pavement.
“I’m just glad we got better than we what we had,” she said “I’m just glad they’re doing something for us, because we are long overdue.”
