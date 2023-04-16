ENID, Okla. — Pet owners can get their animals vaccinated and licensed for $10 in one week during the city of Enid’s annual pet clinic.
The citywide rabies shot clinic will be held noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue, according to a press release from Enid Police Department.
Open to the public, including pet owners outside of Enid, the shot clinic will include pet vaccinations for rabies and issuance of pet licenses as required by local ordinance.
The public is encouraged to participate in the event, as special arrangements have been made to receive an animal’s annual rabies vaccination and city pet license for a reduced fee of $10 per pet, Allen Elder, supervisor at Enid Animal Welfare, said in the release.
For animals that already have been vaccinated, pet owners can bring their rabies vaccination certificate, and a city pet license will be issued for $2. City pet licenses are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 in the year it is purchased.
Payments can be made in cash or by personal check. No credit or debit cards will be taken at the event.
A city pet license is required for every dog, cat or potbellied pig over the age of 6 months old. Registering animals allows for identification of their owners, should the pet become lost or stolen, according to the release.
Enid Animal Welfare officers and local veterinarians will be at the event to administer the vaccines and issue city pet licenses.
Elder said in the release those bringing their pets are responsible for their pets’ behavior at the event. Animals that are not socialized, or are known to bite, should be fitted with a muzzle.
Those with smaller breed animals are encouraged to transport them to the shot clinic in a carrier, and all other animals should be kept on a short leash.
EPD will keep records of registration.
No dog, cat or ferret will be registered until it has been inoculated by a licensed veterinarian with an approved and recognized rabies vaccine and a certificate signed by the veterinarian certifying the inoculation. That certification must be presented to EPD showing that the animal has been inoculated, which will render it immune from rabies for the period of registration.
No potbellied pig can be registered until it has been tested and examined by a licensed veterinarian against infectious disease and a certificate signed by veterinarian certifies such examination has occurred. That certificate must be presented to EPD for the period of the registration.
