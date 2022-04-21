ENID, Okla. — Financing now is secure for the city of Enid to replace the decades-old waterline going through one of its oldest neighborhoods.
Board members of the Oklahoma Water Resources Board approved a $4 million forgivable loan on Monday for the Enid Municipal Authority, which will spend nearly half of the funds to install a new waterline running down Leona Mitchell Boulevard south of East Garriott.
The Leona Mitchell project is estimated at around $1.8 million; another $900,000 from the loan will pay the city’s bond counsel and financial advisers.
Once a contract is awarded in the coming weeks, workers will lay about 5,500 feet of 12-, 10- and 6-inch-diameter PVC pipe, then transfer approximately 200 interior lines on the residential streets to the new main.
Customers also would save an estimated $1,172,100 over the life of the 20-year loan compared with traditional financing, according to OWRB, which administers the loan with the state Department of Environmental Quality. Partial funding also comes from the federal EPA.
OWRB region 2 representative Rob Stallings — who also serves as an Enid city commissioner — abstained from Monday’s vote, an OWRB spokesperson said.
The city of Enid applied for the loan in December 2021. Stallings, representing central Enid’s Ward 5, also abstained from the numerous related commission votes due to his role on both voting bodies.
He said Wednesday that the loan was for a “really good purpose” and that the rest of the loan’s funds also would go to repairing and replacing aging water lines elsewhere in the east side of Enid.
“We had some real issues down there, and we’re gonna solve that,” Stallings said. “Obviously, we can’t fix every water line in town with $4 million, but we can do some work on the ones in the worst shape.”
Since last fall, residents had complained to city officials at several commission meetings about poor water quality in the neighborhoods from Van Buren to 7th and Garriott to Steele, including discolored water and low water flow.
City officials have said the new waterline would supply a much greater volume of water into the Southern Heights area to improve it for fire protection and future development.
Under the OWRB program, 25% of the city’s loan amount — or $1 million — would also be automatically forgiven.
The Oklahoma Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of the EMA’s water, sewer and sanitation systems and an existing 2-cent sales tax.
A fixed interest rate will be determined prior to loan closing when bonds are sold, plus an annual administrative fee of .5%. Beginning no later than a year after the project in complete, the loan would be repaid with semi-annual principal, interest and administrative payments. Its maturity shall be no later than 20 years after completion.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the contract for the Leona Mitchell line would be brought to city commissioners for approval at their next meeting on May 3.
“The (Enid) City Commission is focused on improving infrastructure throughout the city, and this is another great example of progress being made in our city,” Gilbert said Wednesday.
The project had initially been budgeted using the city’s COVID relief funds, but Gilbert said the city decided to pursue the forgivable loan because of the 75% discount.
Funds were then reallocated to other city infrastructure projects such as the city’s concrete repair program and new lighting at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.