ENID, Okla. — Christmas in the Park will make its return to Meadowlake Park on select evenings in late November and early December, according to city of Enid officials.
A drive-through event, each vehicle of participants will be handed a "bag of goodies" as they cruise through the park, 1200 W. Rupe, to view the lights and characters on both the north and south sides of the park, according to release.
The city of Enid also will host a toy drive for Toys for Tots and will have a drop-off section for collecting new, unwrapped toys.
Christmas in the Park will be 6-8 p.m. Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Santa Stroll and photo ops
Other Christmas activities include a Santa Stroll 5K, Fun Run, and Santa Walk event at Meadowlake Park on Dec. 4 and “Photos with Characters” 5-7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the park's south pavilion #1.
Packets for the Santa Stroll can be picked up from 4:30-5:15 p.m. the day of the event, which starts with the 5K at 5:30 p.m., the mile-long fun run at 5:40 p.m. and the walk at 5:45 p.m. The rain date for the Santa Stroll event is Dec. 18.
Those wishing information or to register for the Santa Stroll can go to https://santastroll5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14845 or Enid.org/ChristmasInThePark.
