The city of Enid is budgeting possible pay raises for city employees and police officers ahead of finalizing renewed union agreements later this summer.
The city is proposing a $1.2 million, or 11%, increase to $11.7 million for personnel services under the city’s general fund in fiscal year 2022-2023. Enid Municipal Authority trust's fund would see a $300,000, or 7%, increase next year, for a total $4.7 million in personnel costs.
Enid city commissioners continued to review the city’s proposed fund budgets and trust authority financial plans Tuesday night, including funds for the public safety departments.
Enid Police Department would be budgeted an additional $445,000, or 5%, totaling just over $10 million in personnel costs for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert, who negotiates the city's employee union agreements, said Tuesday that talks are underway with the union representing city staff, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).
Around 500 employees work for the city of Enid, CFO Erin Crawford said Tuesday, while EPD typically budgets at 100% for 129 staff, including 74 police officers.
Gilbert said he’d expect to bring a collective bargaining agreement to city commissioners for approval by July, as is typical for renewals.
July 2020’s two-year collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME saw commissioners approve a possible half-year, 2% pay raise for city employees, if six-month sales tax receipts totaled over $18 million.
Pay raises are currently scaled at 15 steps, including entry pay. The first six increase by 3%, the following eight by 2%. Employees who had maxed out all 15 total steps of the pay plan received a 2% pay increase.
The city also approved $4,500 starting salary increases to patrol officers, as well as a $6,000 new sign-on bonus, in July 2020’s CBA with the Enid Fraternal Order of Police.
The CBA also reduced patrol officers’ one-year step periods for a 6.8% pay increase from 14 to seven, capping out at $61,795.23. The other three positions — sergeant, lieutenant and captain — contained a 4% increase between steps.
However, a possible pay increase would be slighter for the 911 fund covering 20 dispatchers and supervisors.
The $1.08 million total budgeted next year for 911’s personnel costs would be a $31,000, or 3%, increase.
Police and fire funds would transfer a total $700,000 to cover nearly half of the 911 fund’s revenue.
Gilbert said he believed the city would address increasing pay for 911 operators, who are a part of AFSCME instead of the public safety departments’ two unions.
“It’s on my mind to pay everybody better, but I do understand they work life and death situations, and I’m thankful they are,” he said.
Ward 3 Commissioner Keith Siragusa, a member of the city’s 911 board and a former EPD officer, said the city is “not even close” to what other cities pay their operators.
EMA financial plan sees slight changes
Enid Municipal Authority, the city’s largest trust authority, is projected to receive $59 million in revenue and spend just over $62 million next year, accounting manager Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
Revenue would increase by about $3.4 million from last year’s budget, Smith said, including a remaining $2.3 million of loan proceeds from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s recent water infrastructure loan.
More than half of EMA’s revenue comes from public utilities such as water, sewer and trash, projected at just over $30 million next year.
A new revenue source next year is reuse water sales to Koch Fertilizer under a recent use agreement, projected at $650,000. general water sales are projected at $1 million less for a total $19 million.
EMA allows the city to issue long-term debt to build public infrastructure and accounts for all of the city’s utility operations.
Eight city departments with 77 employees are housed under EMA, accounting for a total $4.7 million in all personnel services.
Total expenses are set to decline slightly, by $900,000, but personnel services are getting a 7% boost due to more hires.
Smith said a new water foreman was hired for the new water treatment plant for Kaw Lake, as well as several other staff, while four concrete workers were moved from EMA to public works in the general fund.
Sales tax is Enid’s major revenue source — from Enid’s 9.1% rate, the city’s general fund receives 4%, and police and fire both receive .125%. The rest goes to the county and the state.
Of the general fund’s revenue, 1% is then transferred to EMA for capital projects, and another 1% goes to EMA for the ongoing Kaw Lake project.
This year, the city projects $58 million total for general fund revenue, including $17.9 million in sales tax for the general fund’s operation and $19 million total to EMA.
Commissioners next will review the proposed budgets for the city’s capital projects Thursday before an expected approval at next Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
