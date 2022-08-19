ENID, Okla. — Redbird Lane, from Edgewood to Wildwood, and East Birch, from 16th to 17th, will close Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, for separate construction and repair projects, according to the city of Enid.
The Redbird closure will allow city crews to complete asphalt repairs, and residents will need to find alternative parking from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and all day and night Thursday, according to the press release. Work continues on Friday, and the project is expected to wrap up by around 2 p.m., according to the city.
The East Birch closure, from 16th to 17th, will allow contractors to continue the street's reconstruction project, and concrete work will last approximately three weeks during the first phase.
City officials urge motorist to follow posted detour and traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
