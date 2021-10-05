ENID, Okla. — Enid utility customers will be affected by ongoing work on water lines, according to the city of Enid.
Water will be shut off 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, 2021, to allow a connection on a new waterline at 12th and Pine, according to the city Engineering Department.
The outage will impact customers on 12th from Pine to Chestnut and on Pine from 11th to 14th, according to the city.
Water also will be out Wednesday for a portion of customers along Central from Chestnut to Pine to allow crews to tie a new water line into an existing one. Water services and street access are expected to be restored by the end of the day, according to the city.
