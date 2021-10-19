ENID, Okla. — An emergency water outage has occurred on Jefferson, from Willow to Oxford as crews repair a main break, according to the city of Enid.

Service is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

