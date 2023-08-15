ENID, Okla. — Construction signs will mark two water relocation projects that will affect traffic on some streets in the coming months, according to the city of Enid.
Work is slated to begin this week and extend through Jan. 15, 2024, for 10th from Chestnut to Broadway and Oklahoma from 7th to 16th, according to a city press release.
Work will focus on the right of way portions of the streets that will allow contractors to install new water lines.
Motorists are urged by city officials to follow posted traffic signs regarding the construction and to drive with caution in the area.
